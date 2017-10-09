David Marks, Architect of London Eye and i360 Tower, Dies Aged 64

David Marks, architect of iconic British structures including the London Eye and the British Airways i360 tower, has passed away at the age of 64 following a long illness.

Co-founder of the London-based practice Marks Barfield Architects with his wife Julia Barfield, Marks was known for his visionary designs for the public realm and entrepreneurial spirit. In proposing both the Eye and the i360 tower, the husband-wife team took considerable financial responsibility for the project’s success. This forward-thinking lead to the replication of the firm’s ideas in cities around the globe.

Save this picture! British Airways i360 Tower in Brighton and Hove. Image © Visual Air

"David's belief in the power of architecture to have a transformative effect on civic life and his determination to finish what he started made him fearless in taking responsibility for projects," said the studio in a statement.

Marks’ recent projects included a treetop walkway at London’s Kew Gardens, a Chicago skyline cable car proposal and the recently-completed University of Cambridge primary school.

Save this picture! Kew Tree Top Walkway & Rhizotron. Image © Peter Durant

“David was an architect whose work was founded in innovation, excellence in design and close collaboration with other disciplines, in particular with engineers,” the practice continued. “He believed that well designed buildings and structures can improve the quality of people’s lives."

"He leaves a legacy of much-loved landmarks which demonstrate his belief in the human spirit and his wish to elevate minds as well to the spirit. He transformed skylines, and his vision will continue to offer inspiration and delight to future generations."

Read the official statement from the firm, here, and a full obituary from The Guardian, here.