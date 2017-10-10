World
  3. GP House / Taller5 Arquitectos

GP House / Taller5 Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 10 October, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
GP House / Taller5 Arquitectos
GP House / Taller5 Arquitectos, © Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

© Oscar Hernandez

  • Architects

    Taller5 Arquitectos

  • Location

    Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico

  • Architect in Charge

    Octavio Arreola Calleros, Elisa Lerma García de Quevedo

  • Colaborators Architects

    Maja Czeznik, Juan Vallejo, Julio Rivera, Víctor Marín, P.A.E.G.A. Maximiliano Jaime, Alejandra Robles.

  • Area

    180.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photograph

    Oscar Hernandez

  • Structural Calculation

    Ing. Carlos Cortez

  • Landscape

    Salvador Mendiola

  • Automation

    David López
© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

From the architect. The GP House project is the result of a clear definition of needs and an excellent relationship with the client, which clearly expressed their concerns for the excellent development of the project.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez
Sections
Sections
© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

The ground is in a residential area delimited by neighbors on both sides and in the back with the wall dividing the condominium. The architectural program comprises the requirements for only one person, developed based on the basic needs to inhabit the space: bedroom, bathroom, living room, kitchen and services.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

From the street, the GP House manifests its character with an apparent concrete wall with wooden access doors, celebrating the required privacy inside the grounds and denoting a contrast of these materials that are constant throughout the house. As you enter the building you will discover the volume of glass with a concrete slab resting on the light steel columns. The living space is accessed through a ladder in the middle of the vegetation that offers a shelter over the side void towards the garage.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

The main volume acts as the setting for the main activities of the house: an open space that relates directly to the kitchen areas, living rooms and bedroom. A second monolithic body lined with vertical wooden slats contains the secondary services and gives a visual contrast from any angl of the house, bringing heat and contrast to the sober presence of the apparent concrete.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

The bathroom of the room had its own character when being covered in its totality in white marble plates, accessories in black and natural wood in a gesture of warmth.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez

The room has a close relationship with the social area in such a way that these areas are not physically delimited, having direct access with the terrace, a small mirror water and the external garden, formed mostly by endemic species.

© Oscar Hernandez
© Oscar Hernandez
Products:

Glass Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mexico
Cite: "GP House / Taller5 Arquitectos" [Casa GP / Taller5 Arquitectos] 10 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

