Casa dos Pátios / PF Architecture Studio

+ 44

Architects PF Architecture Studio

Location Porto, Portugal

Architect in Charge Pedro Vasco Ferreira

Area 817.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photograph João Morgado

Specialities ASL e Associados

Construction HomeReab

From the architect. The Casa dos Pátios project aimed to rehabilitate an 18th century building located on the Sto Ildefonso street, Porto.

The building which had throughout its existence diverse of uses, as services and housing, having even been used as a school, was abandoned and in pre-ruin state for decades.

The proposal intended to create a set of apartments and shops, retaining all the structure and spatial concept of preexistence.

The original building, although apparent from the outside having only two floors, actually contains a curious organization that takes shape on four habitable floors.

In spite of the advanced state of degradation, the Baroque organization still evident in the interior, namely in the stairs of access to the first floor, served as starting point for the definition of the proposal.

A simple and rigorous organization, where the spaces are strongly illuminated and marked by the conserved elements of the original spaces: the arcs of separation between divisions, granite masonry, carpentry elements and stairs.

The most affirmative moment of the project is the common stairway access to the second floor since it is a new element. It was the need to create thie element - and the impossibility of diluting in the whole - that led us to assume it, giving it a geometric and contemporary reading, coupled with an absolutely Baroque color.

The result is eleven apartments of t0, t1 and t2 typology, where the interior space creates a peaceful dialogue between the past and present, reflected in restrained and elegant spaces, animated by the variation of light.