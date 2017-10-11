World
Tiki Tiki Tulum Hotel/ Arturo Zavala Haag

  • 13:00 - 11 October, 2017
  • Translated by Guilherme Carvalho
Tiki Tiki Tulum Hotel/ Arturo Zavala Haag
© Arturo Zavala Haag

  • Architects

    Arturo Zavala Haag

  • Location

    Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico

  • Construction

    Fernando Abogado Mestre

  • Area

    1000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photograph

    Arturo Zavala Haag
© Arturo Zavala Haag

From the architect. The Tiki Tiki Hotel Tulum has only fifteen rooms and is surrounded by a magnificent jungle. Its architecture is inspired by the modern architecture of the 1950s, where attention to detail and space quality make the project a good choice of accommodation.

© Arturo Zavala Haag
Implantation Plan
Implantation Plan
© Arturo Zavala Haag
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Arturo Zavala Haag

Modernist and Art Deco details have been designed, blending characteristics of regional designs and materials that are found in the region. Local wood was also used to design furniture and carpentry. The exterior ceramic insert was designed specifically to honor the beautiful architecture of Palm Springs.

© Arturo Zavala Haag

We seek to maintain the maximum amount of vegetation and trees on the ground, the hotel is distributed around a central swimming pool that is the heart of the project, a refreshing and visual oasis surrounded by tropical plants and an architecture that mixes in a friendly way with their surroundings.

© Arturo Zavala Haag
Cite: "Tiki Tiki Tulum Hotel/ Arturo Zavala Haag" [Hotel Tiki Tiki Tulum / Arturo Zavala Haag] 11 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Carvalho, Guilherme) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881239/tiki-tiki-tulum-hotel-arturo-zavala-haag/>

