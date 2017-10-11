Tiki Tiki Tulum Hotel/ Arturo Zavala Haag

+ 22

Architects Arturo Zavala Haag

Location Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico

Construction Fernando Abogado Mestre

Area 1000.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photograph Arturo Zavala Haag

From the architect. The Tiki Tiki Hotel Tulum has only fifteen rooms and is surrounded by a magnificent jungle. Its architecture is inspired by the modern architecture of the 1950s, where attention to detail and space quality make the project a good choice of accommodation.

Modernist and Art Deco details have been designed, blending characteristics of regional designs and materials that are found in the region. Local wood was also used to design furniture and carpentry. The exterior ceramic insert was designed specifically to honor the beautiful architecture of Palm Springs.

We seek to maintain the maximum amount of vegetation and trees on the ground, the hotel is distributed around a central swimming pool that is the heart of the project, a refreshing and visual oasis surrounded by tropical plants and an architecture that mixes in a friendly way with their surroundings.