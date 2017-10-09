Iconic and Revered, Notre Dame de Paris Faces an Uncertain Future

Broken gargoyles and fallen balustrades replaced by plastic pipes and wooden planks. Flying buttresses darkened by pollution and eroded by rainwater. Pinnacles propped up by beams and held together with straps.

According to the Friends of Notre-Dame de Paris, the iconic Parisian cathedral is in "desperate need of attention." Perhaps more concerningly, the holy site and French national monument is also in "a worrisome state of preservation." Built of limestone—a material notoriously susceptible to erosion—the building is in an accelerating state of wear-and-tear, demanding renewed funding efforts and expertise to secure its immediate and long-term future. From the lead roof to the stone buttresses, the world-renowned gargoyles to the stained glass windows, every inch of the structure requires differing levels of attention.

A new budget set out of by the organization breaks down in cold, hard numbers the scope of the project at hand. At this time, a total of $110 million will be necessary to carry out urgent, intermediate, and longer term repairs.

News via The New York Times.