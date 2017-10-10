World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Saucier + Perrotte architectes
  6. 2017
  Saint-Laurent Sports Complex / Saucier + Perrotte architectes + HCMA

Saint-Laurent Sports Complex / Saucier + Perrotte architectes + HCMA

  09:00 - 10 October, 2017
Saint-Laurent Sports Complex / Saucier + Perrotte architectes + HCMA
Saint-Laurent Sports Complex / Saucier + Perrotte architectes + HCMA, © Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

  • Team

    Gilles Saucier (conception), André Perrotte, Trevor Davies project manager), Darryl Condon, Anna Bendix, Michael Henderson, Carl-Jan Rupp, Adam Fawkes, Patrice Begin, Yutaro Minagawa, Nick Worth, Steve DiPasquale, Lia Ruccolo, Charles Alexandre Dubois, Greg Neudorf, Vedanta Balbahadur, Marie-Ève Primeau, Dominique Dumais

  • Structural Engineer

    SNC Lavalin inc.

  • Mechanical / Electrical

    SNC Lavalin inc.

  • Landscape Architect

    Claude Cormier + Associés

  • LEED Consultant

    Lyse M. Tremblay – ecoArchitecture inc.

  • Client

    Arrondissement Saint-Laurent represented by Serge Robidoux

  • Budget/Construction Cost

    35,000,000 CAD
© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

From the architect. The project site is situated between the existing Émile Legault School and Raymond Bourque Arena, both of which are horizontal in form and neutral in character. For this project, it thus became vital for the design of new sports complex to create a visual and physical link between the Marcel Laurin Park (to the north of the site), and the projected green band that will run along Thimens Boulevard.

© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin
Site Plan
Site Plan
© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

The sculptural nature of the project creates a strong link between these two natural elements in the urban fabric. Two angular objects — one prismatic, white and diaphanous, the other darker and stretched horizontally — embrace the specific programmatic functions of the project but simultaneously transcend these, inviting users and passersby from the boulevard, while serving as a signal for the passage toward the park beyond.

© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin

The two volumes appear to float, suspended by the kinetic energy emanating from the heart of the project, thereby evoking the dynamic nature of the activities (sports, athletics, training) taking place within. Ultimately, the facility is designed to encourage sports participation and support healthy lifestyles in the community. The design accomplishes this through the integration of high-performance sports venues bound together by a network of carefully considered social spaces. The result is a facility that supports the development of the community and adapts to the changing demands of its users.

© Olivier Blouin
© Olivier Blouin
