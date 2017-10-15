World
  3. 18 Beautiful Barbecue Areas for Summer

18 Beautiful Barbecue Areas for Summer

  • 14:00 - 15 October, 2017
  • by
  • Translated by Sophie Devine
18 Beautiful Barbecue Areas for Summer
18 Beautiful Barbecue Areas for Summer, Pabellón de Playa / PAR Arquitectos © Diego Elgueta
Pabellón de Playa / PAR Arquitectos © Diego Elgueta

Our readers in the southern hemisphere are getting ready to fire up their barbecue area for some warm weather fun.

For many, this space has converted into an important social space where family and friends get together to enjoy a meal. Due to its importance, architects include this enclosure as one of the fundamental parts of the functioning of the house.

Below we have compiled some of the best barbecue areas published in ArchDaily to inspire and tempt you, our readers.

01. Beach Beach Pavillion / PAR Arquitectos

Pabellón de Playa / PAR Arquitectos © Diego Elgueta
Pabellón de Playa / PAR Arquitectos © Diego Elgueta

02. Kübler House/ 57STUDIO  

Casa Kübler / 57STUDIO Cortesía de 57STUDIO
Casa Kübler / 57STUDIO Cortesía de 57STUDIO

03. Rambla House/ LAND Arquitectos 

Casa Rambla / LAND Arquitectos © Sergio Pirrone
Casa Rambla / LAND Arquitectos © Sergio Pirrone

04. Casa Mirador / Matias Zegers 

Casa Mirador / Matias Zegers © Cristobal Palma
Casa Mirador / Matias Zegers © Cristobal Palma

05. Quincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura 

Quincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura © Federico Cairoli
Quincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura © Federico Cairoli

06. Barbecue Place in Lampa / Rosario Illanes Feuerhake + Josefina Feuerhake Rodríguez

Quincho en Lampa / Rosario Illanes Feuerhake + Josefina Feuerhake Rodríguez © Natalia Vial
Quincho en Lampa / Rosario Illanes Feuerhake + Josefina Feuerhake Rodríguez © Natalia Vial

07. Outside Grill MolVento / alarciaferrer arquitectos  

ASADOR MolVento / alarciaferrer arquitectos © Federico Ferrer Deheza
ASADOR MolVento / alarciaferrer arquitectos © Federico Ferrer Deheza

08. One Column House / NE-AR 

Casa de Una Columna / NE-AR © Mike Mercau
Casa de Una Columna / NE-AR © Mike Mercau

09. Barbecue House in Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO 

Casa Quincho En Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO © Nico Saieh
Casa Quincho En Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO © Nico Saieh

10. Casa CG342 / BAM! arquitectura 

Casa CG342 / BAM! arquitectura © Jeremías Thomas
Casa CG342 / BAM! arquitectura © Jeremías Thomas

11. SH House / 01ARQ 

Casa SH / 01ARQ © Aryeh Kornfeld
Casa SH / 01ARQ © Aryeh Kornfeld

12. Loft Lo Curro / Matías Silva Arquitectos 

Loft Lo Curro / Matías Silva Arquitectos - Cortesía de Matías Silva Arquitectos
Loft Lo Curro / Matías Silva Arquitectos - Cortesía de Matías Silva Arquitectos

13. MM House / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy 

Casa MM / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy © Federico Cairoli
Casa MM / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy © Federico Cairoli

14. V.A House / Development Architectural Group

Casa V.A / Development Architectural Group © Gonzalo Viramonte
Casa V.A / Development Architectural Group © Gonzalo Viramonte

15. Intervención Vivienda Gimenez / b|f|a

Intervención Vivienda Gimenez / b|f|a © Federico Cairoli
Intervención Vivienda Gimenez / b|f|a © Federico Cairoli

16. Apéndice 2V / Diez+Muller Arquitectos 

Apéndice 2V / Diez+Muller Arquitectos © Sebastian Crespo
Apéndice 2V / Diez+Muller Arquitectos © Sebastian Crespo

17. Swett House / Prado Arquitectos 

Casa Swett / Prado Arquitectos © Daniel Pinilla
Casa Swett / Prado Arquitectos © Daniel Pinilla

18. Single-Family Residence Tunquén / CO2 Arquitectos 

Vivienda Unifamiliar Tunquén / CO2 Arquitectos © Productora AndesEmpire
Vivienda Unifamiliar Tunquén / CO2 Arquitectos © Productora AndesEmpire

