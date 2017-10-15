18 Beautiful Barbecue Areas for Summer

Save this picture! Pabellón de Playa / PAR Arquitectos © Diego Elgueta

Our readers in the southern hemisphere are getting ready to fire up their barbecue area for some warm weather fun.

For many, this space has converted into an important social space where family and friends get together to enjoy a meal. Due to its importance, architects include this enclosure as one of the fundamental parts of the functioning of the house.

Below we have compiled some of the best barbecue areas published in ArchDaily to inspire and tempt you, our readers.

Save this picture! Pabellón de Playa / PAR Arquitectos © Diego Elgueta

Save this picture! Casa Kübler / 57STUDIO Cortesía de 57STUDIO

Save this picture! Casa Rambla / LAND Arquitectos © Sergio Pirrone

Save this picture! Casa Mirador / Matias Zegers © Cristobal Palma

Save this picture! Quincho Tía Coral / Gabinete de Arquitectura © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Quincho en Lampa / Rosario Illanes Feuerhake + Josefina Feuerhake Rodríguez © Natalia Vial

Save this picture! ASADOR MolVento / alarciaferrer arquitectos © Federico Ferrer Deheza

Save this picture! Casa de Una Columna / NE-AR © Mike Mercau

Save this picture! Casa Quincho En Panguipulli / ABESTUDIO © Nico Saieh

Save this picture! Casa SH / 01ARQ © Aryeh Kornfeld

Save this picture! Loft Lo Curro / Matías Silva Arquitectos - Cortesía de Matías Silva Arquitectos

Save this picture! Casa MM / Estudio Puyol – Meinardy © Federico Cairoli

Save this picture! Casa V.A / Development Architectural Group © Gonzalo Viramonte

Save this picture! Apéndice 2V / Diez+Muller Arquitectos © Sebastian Crespo

Save this picture! Casa Swett / Prado Arquitectos © Daniel Pinilla