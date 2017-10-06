World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 1708 Pages of Le Courbusier's Complete Works (1910 - 1969) Available In Entirety

1708 Pages of Le Courbusier's Complete Works (1910 - 1969) Available In Entirety

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
1708 Pages of Le Courbusier's Complete Works (1910 - 1969) Available In Entirety
Save this picture!
1708 Pages of Le Courbusier's Complete Works (1910 - 1969) Available In Entirety, via <a href='http://https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-ajeNSyIMt00/Wdf0aHaH3fI/AAAAAAAAJ_0/ROFMMWl1tBIibNQAvU2FT-0nvM-qMV3sACL0BGAYYCw/h746/84959.jpeg'>http://www.natsume-books.com/</a>
via http://www.natsume-books.com/

Driving the designs between his masterworks such as Villa Savoye and Unite d’Habitation, the writings of Le Corbusier are perhaps the most influential texts ever produced by an architect.

Now, these texts along with a comprehensive record of his buildings, projects and sketches are available for free download (!)

Organized into an 8-volume set, these works represent an exhaustive survey of his work. Find the links here.

Via Monoskop Log.

Spotlight: Le Corbusier

Born in the small Swiss city of La Chaux-de-Fonds, Charles-Édouard Jeanneret-Gris-better known by his pseudonym Le Corbusier (October 6, 1887 - August 27, 1965)-is widely regarded as the most important architect of the 20th century.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "1708 Pages of Le Courbusier's Complete Works (1910 - 1969) Available In Entirety" 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881149/1708-pages-of-le-courbusiers-complete-works-1910-1969-available-in-entirety/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »