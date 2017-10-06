1708 Pages of Le Courbusier's Complete Works (1910 - 1969) Available In Entirety

Driving the designs between his masterworks such as Villa Savoye and Unite d’Habitation, the writings of Le Corbusier are perhaps the most influential texts ever produced by an architect.

Now, these texts along with a comprehensive record of his buildings, projects and sketches are available for free download (!)

Organized into an 8-volume set, these works represent an exhaustive survey of his work. Find the links here.

Via Monoskop Log.