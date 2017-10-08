World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 15 Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week

15 Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
15 Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week
Save this picture!
Cortesía de Atelier Vens Vanbelle
Cortesía de Atelier Vens Vanbelle

We are accustomed to seeing photographs in which architecture is recorded without any occupants, or perhaps captured only with models who give scale to the spaces shown. However, in recent years architectural photographers have increasingly decided to humanize the houses they document, presenting not only their architecture, but also those who inhabit these buildings. In this week's best photos, we present a selection of 15 houses captured by renowned photographers such as Luc RoymansAdrien Williams and Fernando Schapochnik.

© Toby Scott © Fernando Guerra © Sasha Juliard © Isaac Ramírez Marín + 16

Ikuya Sasaki

Roof and Rectangular House / Jun Igarashi Architects

Save this picture!
© Ikuya Sasaki
© Ikuya Sasaki

Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Between Two White Walls / Corpo Atelier

Save this picture!
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves
© Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Toby Scott

Naranga Avenue House / James Russell Architect

Save this picture!
© Toby Scott
© Toby Scott

Myriam Héaulmé

L'Architecture est dans le Pré / Claas architectes

Save this picture!
© Myriam Héaulmé
© Myriam Héaulmé

Adrien Williams

The \"Blanche\" Chalet / ACDF Architecture

Save this picture!
© Adrien Williams
© Adrien Williams

Fernando Schapochnik

Canning House / Estudio Borrachia

Save this picture!
© Fernando Schapochnik
© Fernando Schapochnik

Jo Smith

Back Country House / LTD Architectural Design Studio

Save this picture!
© Jo Smith
© Jo Smith

Fernando Guerra

Red House / extrastudio

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra
© Fernando Guerra

Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Stephanie & Kevin / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Save this picture!
Cortesía de Atelier Vens Vanbelle
Cortesía de Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Hiroyuki Oki

D House / KIENTRUC O

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Isaac Ramírez Marín

Garden House / CONNATURAL

Save this picture!
© Isaac Ramírez Marín
© Isaac Ramírez Marín

Wang Ning, Jin Weiqi

Twisting Courtyard / ARCHSTUDIO

Save this picture!
© Wang Ning, Jin Weiqi
© Wang Ning, Jin Weiqi

Tess Kelly

Brickface House / Austin Maynard Architects

Save this picture!
© Tess Kelly
© Tess Kelly

Sasha Juliard

Hideout / Jarmil Lhoták + Alena Fibichová

Save this picture!
© Sasha Juliard
© Sasha Juliard

Luc Roymans

Town House in Antwerp / Sculp[IT] 

Save this picture!
© Luc Roymans
© Luc Roymans

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Articles
Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Houses and Their Inhabitants: The Best Photos of the Week" [Fotos de la Semana: 15 Casas y sus habitantes] 08 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Stott, Rory) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881144/15-houses-and-their-inhabitants-the-best-photos-of-the-week/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »