  Art Deco Inspired 45 Broad Street by CetraRuddy to Become Tallest Residential Tower in Lower Manhattan

Art Deco Inspired 45 Broad Street by CetraRuddy to Become Tallest Residential Tower in Lower Manhattan

Art Deco Inspired 45 Broad Street by CetraRuddy to Become Tallest Residential Tower in Lower Manhattan
Art Deco Inspired 45 Broad Street by CetraRuddy to Become Tallest Residential Tower in Lower Manhattan, © CetraRuddy
© CetraRuddy

Harkening back to the Art Deco structures of New York’s Financial District, CetraRuddy’s 45 Broad Street is set to rise in Lower Manhattan. After a groundbreaking ceremony in April, construction on the project has now begun. Once complete, the tower will top out at a peak of 1,115 feet (340 meters), making it the second tallest building in lower Manhattan (behind only One World Trade Center) and the tallest residential building south of the so-called “Billionaire’s Row” in Midtown.

An earlier rendering released at the groundbreaking event in April. Image © CetraRuddy
An earlier rendering released at the groundbreaking event in April. Image © CetraRuddy

Developed in a joint venture by Madison Equities and Pizzarotti Group, the building will rises 65 floors containing approximately 150 condominiums, though generous ceiling heights and double height floors will push the building to a height more typical of an 86-story building. Amenities will include a 60-foot indoor swimming pool, an outdoor garden, library, fitness center and an assortment of lounges and entertainment spaces.

© CetraRuddy
© CetraRuddy

The building’s signature feature is its distinctive bronze filigree facade, which borrows elements from Art Deco and Gothic motifs.

The developers have announced a target completion date of 2019, though the delay in construction seems sure to push back that date.

News via CetraRuddy, CityRealty

Patrick Lynch. "Art Deco Inspired 45 Broad Street by CetraRuddy to Become Tallest Residential Tower in Lower Manhattan" 06 Oct 2017.

