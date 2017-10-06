Foster + Partners Breaks Ground on Canada's Tallest Building in Toronto

Canada’s future tallest building, The One, has broken ground in downtown Toronto. Designed by Foster + Partners, the 85-story building will become the country’s first supertall skyscraper (commonly defined as taller than 300 meters/980 feet), rising to a peak of 306 meters (1,004 feet). The tower will also take over the title of Canada’s second tallest manmade structure, behind only the CN Tower.

Located at the corner of Bloor Street and Yonge Street on the border between downtown and Yorkville, the residential tower will respond to its unique context, embodying the neighborhood character of Yorkville, the bustling commercial life of Bloor Street and the local heritage of Yonge Street.

“The One is the final piece of the jigsaw in the tower cluster at the Yonge and Bloor node – one of the most prominent intersections in the city,” said Giles Robinson, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners. “The project creates a new anchor for high-end retail along Bloor Street West, while respecting the urban scale of Yonge Street. The design is respectful of the legacy of the William Luke Buildings, and incorporates the historic 19th century brick structures within the larger development.”

The design is a natural evolution of Foster’s signature style, with expertly detailed glass curtain walls and an expressed structural frame clad in a champagne bronze metal. Program types within are revealed on the building surface: a large, open ground floor provides a inviting space for retail, while mechanical floors are set back from the facade plane. These pieces come together to create a clearly articulated composition and give the building a unique identity on the skyline.

Residences are designed around 57-square-meter (620-square-foot) planning modules, allowing for flexible arrangements and a variety of unit types. A series of duplex penthouses cap the building, offering panoramic views of Lake Ontario. A sky lobby will provide access to amenities including a spa, gym, library and formal entertaining room, and well as a large south-facing terrace where tenants can congregate.

“The One will set new standards for commercial and retail developments in Canada,” added Robinson. “We’re extremely excited to be working with [Mizrahi Developments] to realise this fantastic vision, and look forward to the next stages of the project with great anticipation.”