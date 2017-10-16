World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Argentina
  5. Proyecto C
  6. 2017
  Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C

Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C

Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C
Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C, © Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

  • Architects

    Proyecto C

  • Location

    Gral. Enrique Martínez 1467, Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Architects in Charge

    Sebastián Cseh, Juan Cruz Catania

  • Project team

    Natalia Del Giudice, Pablo Bontempo, Juan Ignacio Massa, Nicolás Vicens.

  • Area

    3740.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

  • General construction manager

    Horacio Bontempo

  • Structural Engineering

    Pedro Gea

  • Sanitary Advisor

    Labonia & Asoc.
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

From the architect. In a large plot of land in the neighborhood of Belgrano a low-scale building is project, intended for multifamily housing, that typologically alternates 15 units of various sizes. The architectural structure is developed looking for the preservation of a special inherited element: an old oak near the internal front line.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

A specially designed core achieves four units per floor, all with private palier in the type plants (1st to 3rd).  In the front, three-bedroom units with wide living rooms are developed and the back-side presents units of 4 bedrooms and large terraces. The latter are removed from the second floor to make room for the existing oak.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

As the final finish of the project, retreats and outdoor terraces generates diverse external situations. On the fourth floor, the front retreat conceives a single three-bedroom apartment with a desk and a horizontally elongated living room. While two three-bedroom units with their own terraces are developed to the quiet part of the building. 

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The interior design offers free and bright spaces, generating a sense of spaciousness, functionalism and comfort. In the ground floor and subsoil there are 24 parking spaces and at the end of the lot a complementary construction of picturesque character is put in value, functionalizing it to serve as support to the existing pool.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

The front facade is proposed to strengthen the horizontal proportion of the building through a concrete grid that emphasizes the horizontal lines and a neutral and uniform ground floor enclosure in all its extension.

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla

In the quiet part of the building the same criterion is used, but generating a withdrawal of the expansions that leaves the protagonism to the oak. 

© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
© Gustavo Sosa Pinilla
Cite: "Enrique Martínez Building / Proyecto C" 16 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

