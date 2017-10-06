World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Viraje arquitectura
  6. 2016
  UP23-UBIKO Dwelling / Viraje arquitectura

UP23-UBIKO Dwelling / Viraje arquitectura

UP23-UBIKO Dwelling / Viraje arquitectura
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

© German Cabo

© German Cabo
© German Cabo

From the architect. On a hillside that overlooks the orange fields are located the buildings that make up the project. The sharp slope conditioned the need for a broken section on the ground floor. And the orientation to the north, the placement of a central courtyard. These are the two main premises on which the proposal is based.

© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The dwelling is composed of a main volume on the ground floor which has a room on the first floor. Attached to the ground floor also is a secondary volume of an auxiliary building. The access takes place directly in one of the corners of the patio. Around it are organized the circulations of this floor, separating in two levels the night zone and the day zone and generating a concatenation of spaces that are staggered until reaching the views of the hillside. The living room and dining area is connected by a full glass wall connecting with the platform of the infinite pool.

© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Floor Plan 02
Floor Plan 02
© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The UBIKO dwellings are made up of prefabricated concrete panels, so that the facades make up the structure of the volumes. Its execution in factory in a controlled way allowed the complete the construction of the house in a period of approximately four months. These conditions of production control and time savings also mean energy savings and waste generation far above the construction of a traditional dwelling of the same dimensions and characteristics.

© German Cabo
© German Cabo

The house thus forms a sustainable model with a careful architecture and a coherence with the current energy needs and the environment.

© German Cabo
© German Cabo
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "UP23-UBIKO Dwelling / Viraje arquitectura" [UP23 Vivienda UBIKO / Viraje arquitectura] 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Hernández, Diego) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881105/up23-ubiko-dwelling-viraje-arquitectura/>

