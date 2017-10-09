World
  Single Family House in Granada / DTR_studio

Single Family House in Granada / DTR_studio

  • 05:00 - 9 October, 2017
Single Family House in Granada / DTR_studio
Single Family House in Granada / DTR_studio, © Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran

© Cristián Beltran

  • Architects

    DTR_studio

  • Location

    Granada, Spain

  • Architect in Charge

    DTR_studio

  • Area

    740.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Cristián Beltran

  • Authors

    Jose Miguel Vazquez, Jose María Olmedo

  • Project Manager

    Javier Rojas

  • Constructor

    Otero S.A.

  • Rigger

    Pablo Barcos
    More Specs
© Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran

From the architect. The house has a very relevant situation inside the city of Granada, located in the join between "Paseo del Salón" and "Paseo de la Bomba". The position, between common walls, but at the same time like a separated object, because the adjoining plots have their free space towards our boundary, make our building into a urban referent.

© Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran
Diagram
Diagram

Following these premises, we have developed a proposal that join the composition, height and finishing that mandate the Old Town rules and at the same time, a new and contemporary image that this particular and unique position we think it should accommodate.

© Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran

Therefore, the façade of the house has a plinth that support the ground level windows, taking more height in the entrance door to emphasise it.

Section
Section

The rest of the elevation are ordered following the vertical axes that the Old town rules obligate, but with little movements to improve the views and the natural light inside the rooms and to make a less fixed façade .

© Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran

The cornice lines are marked with metal sheet , even in the party wall. This is a 4 façade house, and this is the way to emphasy it.

© Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran

The house is developed in 4 storeys , connected by a lineal stairs sited parallel to a patio that orders the background of the house. The parking and the Laundry is located in the basement, and the two first levels are for the private area of the dwelling : the bed-rooms .

© Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran

In the highest storey is the living area and the kitchen, to get the best views and to have the access to the garden close to the old wall. Central patio and Backyard are classical elements in the Granada typical villa (Carmen) that connects with the Arab tradition of the Morisco House. We have used these elements but with a contemporany optic.

© Cristián Beltran
© Cristián Beltran
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
