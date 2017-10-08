World
  HKS House / SDeG

HKS House / SDeG

  • 20:00 - 8 October, 2017
HKS House / SDeG
HKS House / SDeG, © Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

© Shamanth Patil

  • Architects

    SDeG

  • Location

    Visakhapatnam, India

  • Design Lead

    Sujit Nair, Balaji T

  • Project Team

    Sujit, Balaji, Hari Krishna, Pratibha, Gayathri, Shoaib, Siddharth

  • Area

    1364.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Shamanth Patil

  • Structural Consultant

    ISA Consultants

  • Electrical Consultant

    PK Consultants

  • Budget

    USD 600,000
    More Specs Less Specs
© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

From the architect. HKS house is located uphill in a quiet residential neighborhood in Visakhapatnam. The owners wanted a home with clearly delineated private spaces for the family, and a separate block to host guests and events. The building is therefore conceived as two programmed volumes held together by a bridge-corridor, landscaped courts, and shaded terraces.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

At the ground level, the owners can park, meet visitors at a home-office and organize shows at the gallery. Guests are either led up to an entry stairway to the verandah or towards the north lawns for a celebration. The northern volume also holds a formal living room, a covered deck for brunches and whirlpool bath-lounge, for the children and their guests. The eastern court and bridge together form the pivot of the home. It is both open and enclosed and offers varying degrees of interaction between the private and public areas of the building. The bridges (on the first and second floor) are capped with a large coffered floor that forms a façade recess, causing a low-pressure zone, forcing the north easterlies through the core of the house.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil

The second volume includes five large bedrooms along the southern edge, all reaching out to either capture views or winds from the Arabian Sea. On level one, the old and young meet in the family lounge and western deck. This block also includes a double-height formal dining room, kitchens, utility spaces and staff accommodation. HKS house has deep overhangs, thick edges, and wraps around greens, intended to keep a large internal volume as cool as possible. The exterior faces are rendered in smooth white and granular grey (cement plaster panels); mild textures to attenuate the effects of saline air and coal dust from the port nearby.

© Shamanth Patil
© Shamanth Patil
