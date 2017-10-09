World
  7. Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT

Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT

  • 03:00 - 9 October, 2017
Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT
Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT, © Rasmus Hjortshøj
From the architect. The Limfjord itself, the largest fjord landscape in Denmark, is the grand potential of Vestre Fjord Park. Here one finds ‘real’ nature - water, bird life, fish, fields, beach and meadows - that together with a wide variety of physical activities and outdoor facilities create the setting for new active experiences related to both nature and the city.

Site Plan
Site Plan

The vision behind the project is to encourage direct contact to the fjord by establishing better accessibility from land to sea. At the same time, the project aims to strengthen the story of the landscape with a multi-functional building structure that frames the many potential activities on the water. The precise cut between the two water spaces is defined by the isthmus binding together landscape and built structure - exactly where the experiences of fjord, activities and park become one.

Exploded Axonometry
Exploded Axonometry

The project was completed in collaboration with landscape architects GHB. Vestre Fjord Park is among the three nominees for the Danish Landscape Award 2017 and was recently awarded among the best new buildings in Aalborg. 

Cite: "Vestre Fjord Park / ADEPT" 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881095/vestre-fjord-park-adept/>

