World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Studio Lagom
  6. 2017
  7. Skewed House / Studio Lagom

Skewed House / Studio Lagom

  • 19:00 - 9 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Skewed House / Studio Lagom
Save this picture!
Skewed House / Studio Lagom, © Photographix
© Photographix

© Photographix © Photographix © Photographix © Photographix + 46

  • Architects

    Studio Lagom

  • Location

    Surat, India

  • Principal Architect

    Hardik Shah

  • Design Team

    Sweta Gajiwala Doriwala, Kruti Sheta-Patel (Interior Styling)

  • Area

    11000.0 ft2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Photographix

  • Landscape Architects

    Umesh & Prachi Wakaley (Roots Designs)

  • Structure

    Jayesh Dalal

  • Contractor

    Parsottam Gajjar & Kalpesh Patel

  • Plumbing

    Burhanali Shaikh (Bhai bhai Contractor)

  • Electrical

    Satish Patel

  • Carpenter

    Surjit Suthar

  • Flooring

    Jyoti Marble Art

  • Color

    Bhupendra Thakur (Surat Painter)

  • Artists

    Kruti Sheta-Patel, Satyadip Vadnere & Hemant Saho (Artitude) and Grishma Verma

  • Home Theater & Acoustics

    Jignesh Khatiwala (Absolute Sound) & Rolins Roy

  • Area of Plot

    14,000 sq ft
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Photographix
© Photographix

From the architect. Simple aesthetics, a minimal material palette and connections to nature are the main drivers of the design of the Skewed House, the architect’s debut through his firm Studio Lagom. The standalone 11,000-square-foot villa seeks to create an oasis of serenity in Surat’s typical urban milieu through a programme that departs from the typical planning of this typology.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The architect reversed the ‘structure on the streetside and garden to the rear’ scheme, by setting the bungalow back, beyond an elevated garden. Rather than a forbidding, fortress-like compound wall, an interesting elevation involving Valsadi teak battens, softened by cascades of creepers, intrigue the passers-by. Beyond this, is a ramp -- which takes you directly to the garden -- sandwiched between this slatted outer boundary wall and the retaining wall of the home with an intermediary concrete wall.

Save this picture!
© Photographix
© Photographix

The idea was to create a journey of sorts, a constricted perambulatory approach that finally ‘releases’ the visitor into the garden. The other access point, which is the ‘normal’ main door, also uses the same strategy of constriction and liberation, via a small entrance lobby that shields the main living space from direct view. The spatial programme of the villa and the zoning of the plot were also dictated by the sudden floods that the city sometimes experiences. The ground level is devoted to ancillary spaces connected to relaxation and unwinding. Atop this lies the sprawl of the living-dining, kitchen, a bedroom and the garden in the front, followed by more bedrooms, up another level.

Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section 1
Longitudinal Section 1

The other access point, which is the ‘normal’ main door, also uses the same strategy of constriction and liberation, via a small entrance lobby that shields the main living space from direct view. The spatial programme of the villa and the zoning of the plot were also dictated by the sudden floods that the city sometimes experiences. The ground level is devoted to ancillary spaces connected to relaxation and unwinding. Atop this lies the sprawl of the living-dining, kitchen, a bedroom and the garden in the front, followed by more bedrooms, up another level.

Save this picture!
© Photographix
© Photographix

The Skewed House does away with excess in form and materiality. Elevationally speaking, the façade projects and recedes strategically, with important areas such as the master bedroom being emphasized through cantilevering and material play. Though concrete was the material of choice, white plaster, stone and wood have been used to temper its formidable, institutional demeanor. The architect’s deep interest in photography helped him visualize this project as a series of interconnected vistas, and was also responsible for the ‘skewedness’ of Skewed House. Manifested subtly as elements shifted slightly off the straight line, this was an exercise in creating vistas and perspectives and adding more life to a three-dimensional object.

Save this picture!
Cross Sections
Cross Sections

The client’s request for connections from top to bottom, skylights, a distinct identity for the worship area, nature, and a play of light and shadow inform the spatial layout. The split-level living-dining area is extensive, with a living part being sunken and the dining elevated. Close to the entrance is the double-height pooja-tower, heralded by a water-spout and set within a waterbody. Opposite the living area is a sunken courtyard with more seating. These pockets of seating, with various configurations, allow people more freedom to use the space as per their choice. An enormous Kalamkari-inspired artwork in subtle grey graces the staircase wall and is one of the design highlights of this space.

Save this picture!
© Photographix
© Photographix

The houses established strong connections to nature with the help of suitable fenestration. For instance, the L-shaped glass inset behind the pooja tower invites the surrounding greenery in and connects the interior waterbody with the external lotus pond visually. Similarly, the nine-foot cantilever of the master bedroom is outlined in the glass, to invite slivers of sunlight and the sky into space. Also, the views from the louvered doors and windows on this level are carpeted with the blossoms and the dense shining foliage of the frangipanis in the garden.

Save this picture!
© Photographix
© Photographix

Much of the relaxed ambiance of the Skewed House can be attributed to its substantial greenscape, developed Roots Designs. The lawn has a sectional profile (a kund-like sunken central portion) and has been inspired by the ghats of Varanasi and Ujjain. An artistic dimension was added by extending the floor pattern of the gazebo into the kund. For the architect, this house represents the firming up of several convictions: that each building is unique by way of its users, setting, function, and more; that you will deliver quality if you care enough; that there is no substitute for nature; and that architecture can leverage the innate beauty of every material, by creating the right balance between less and more. 

Save this picture!
© Photographix
© Photographix
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India
Cite: "Skewed House / Studio Lagom" 09 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881087/skewed-house-studio-lagom/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »