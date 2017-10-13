World
WIX.COM Office in Vilnius / INBLUM

  • 00:00 - 13 October, 2017
WIX.COM Office in Vilnius / INBLUM
WIX.COM Office in Vilnius / INBLUM, © Darius Petrulaitis
© Darius Petrulaitis

© Darius Petrulaitis

  • Architects

    INBLUM

  • Location

    Vilnius, Lithuania

  • Architects in Charge

    Dmitrij Kudin, Laura Malcaitė, Rūta Kazėnaitė, Luka Galinytė

  • Area

    456.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Darius Petrulaitis
© Darius Petrulaitis
© Darius Petrulaitis

From the architect. WIX.COM third office in Vilnius was inspired by Vilnius Old town heritage, where arches, structural elements of the period, formed a special townscape with a distinct ambience. The premises contain remains of an ancient arched wall that has been fixed and left on display as a background for new interior lines.

© Darius Petrulaitis
© Darius Petrulaitis

The structure of the new office space was conceived by introducing a number of arch-type volumes and various partitions thus forming spaces for different office activities. Altogether the structure formed a melodic ensemble of human scale spaces easy for people to be in.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The work space, which could be called semi-open, provide both privacy and community feeling for the employees. Different from the white and round architecture of the work space, the inner meeting spaces are clad in wooden panels mixed with soft acoustic boards and are arranged in a rectangular pattern.

© Darius Petrulaitis
© Darius Petrulaitis
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
