World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Developer Secures Air Rights for BIG's Spiraling New York Office Tower

Developer Secures Air Rights for BIG's Spiraling New York Office Tower

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Developer Secures Air Rights for BIG's Spiraling New York Office Tower
Save this picture!
Developer Secures Air Rights for BIG's Spiraling New York Office Tower, © Tishman Speyer
© Tishman Speyer

The 65-story, winding glass skyscraper designed by BIG for New York’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, "The Spiral," is one step closer to realization, as developer Tishman Speyer has secured the necessary air rights for the structure, The Real Deal reports

The $157 million deal was made between the developer and the Hudson Yards Infrastructure Corporation and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for 669,000 square feet of development rights, equalling $235 per square foot. After adding in the square footage acquired in two separate deals in 2015 and last year, Tishman Speyer has now spent $265 million to gain more than 1.23 million additional square feet of buildable space for the 1,005-foot-tall tower. 

But that amount is still just a fraction the estimated $3.2 billion price tag for the building, which will house 2.85 million square feet of primarily office space. Earlier this summer, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced it would sign on as the building’s anchor tenant with a 800,000-square-foot lease.

Initial designs for the building were revealed last February, showing a “classic Ziggurat silhouette” featuring an "ascending ribbon of lively green spaces." Learn more about the design, here.

News via The Real Deal.

BIG to Extend High Line Vertically with Spiral Tower

Developer Tishman Speyer has commissioned BIG to design a new office tower on the northern end of the High Line at Hudson Yards in New York City. Dubbed " The Spiral," the 1005-foot-tall tower is named after its defining feature - an "ascending ribbon of lively green spaces" that extend the High Line "to the sky," says Bjarke Ingels.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "Developer Secures Air Rights for BIG's Spiraling New York Office Tower" 05 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881073/developer-secures-air-rights-for-bigs-spiraling-new-york-office-tower/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »