Transform a Dark Space into a Bright Interior for the FAKRO Fusion Design Competition

Dark and forgotten attic spaces, full of useless items, are due to the present fashion in interior design and architecture for living under a roof. The enormous arrangement potential of attic interiors results from their unusual shape, which is dictated by the diversified construction of roof structures. Benefits arising in connection with this fact can be achieved exclusively through an individual approach to each project. However, the most important element of this puzzle is light. Indeed, light is the main interior designer, creating the space and contributing to arranging a cozy room on a small area such as the attic.

Details on how to apply can be found here.

Criteria of the Competition:

Using dark and forgotten space and designing in its place, functional interior full of natural light, interior arrangement with light “light-shadow” in the interior design

Applying to the project any windows available in FAKRO product range (sloping and flat roofs), showing the interior before and after applying FAKRO products

The internal area of windows used in the project should be at least 20% of the floor surface in the room

Presenting the object before and after renovation in the form of photos, renderings, visualizations, rebuilding projects, sketches. Taking photos of the existing building and room before renovation (minimum 2 photos). Photos of the building and room after renovation will be another advantage.

Dates:

Competition Duration: 10.10.2017 - 20.02.2018

Deadline for project submission: 16.10.2017 - 20.02.2018

Jury Evaluation: 01 - 06.03.2018

Announcement of the results: 15.03.2018

Awards:

1st Place 5,000 Euro

2nd Place 3,000 Euro

3rd Place 2,000 Euro

Co-organizers: bimobject.com

Media partners: Archdaily.com