World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. LACMA and Lincoln Center Reveal Divergent Plans

LACMA and Lincoln Center Reveal Divergent Plans

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
LACMA and Lincoln Center Reveal Divergent Plans
Save this picture!
LACMA and Lincoln Center Reveal Divergent Plans, Exterior rendering of the LACMA renovation. Image © Atelier Peter Zumthor
Exterior rendering of the LACMA renovation. Image © Atelier Peter Zumthor

Two large-scale US cultural projects have, this week, announced major updates relating to the renovation of existing buildings – and both involve, to a greater and lesser extent, American business magnate, media mogul, and philanthropist David Geffen.

One—the Lincoln Center's Geffen Hall in New York City—has scrapped plans for a $500 million renovation to be led by Heatherwick Studio and Diamond Schmitt Architects, while another—Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), for which a renovation is being led by Peter Zumthor—has seen a pledge by Geffen of $150 million toward its $600 million price-tag.

Save this picture!
Interior rendering of the LACMA renovation. Image © Atelier Peter Zumthor
Interior rendering of the LACMA renovation. Image © Atelier Peter Zumthor

In a report by The New York Times (October 3, 2017), the new management of the Lincoln Center and the New York Philharmonic announced that they "were scuttling a half-billion-dollar plan for a gut renovation" of David Geffen Hall, "seeking simpler ways to improve the lackluster theater." In 2015 Heatherwick Studio and Diamond Schmitt Architects were selected to collaborate on the "renovation and re-imagination" of the hall, which is the Lincoln Center’s largest concert venue in New York City.

In separate news that emerged on October 4, 2017, Geffen's substantial donation to LACMA brings the total amount raised for the project to $450 million. In honor of the donation, which represents the single largest donation to the institution in its history, the renovation to the building will be named the David Geffen Galleries. The project is set to begin construction in 2019, to be completed by 2023.

News via The New York Times.

New Renderings Show Major Changes to Zumthor's LACMA Redesign

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has released the newest renderings of their planned Atelier Peter Zumthor-led $600 million renovation, and one thing in particular stands out: the building is no longer black.

LACMA Steadily Raises Funds for Peter Zumthor's Campus Overhaul

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has announced two gifts totaling $75 million dollars, bringing the museum's Peter Zumthor designed campus overhaul one step closer to reality, reports the Los Angeles Times. Elaine Wynn, one of the world's top art collectors, has pledged $50 million dollars, and former Univision chairman A.

Peter Zumthor & LACMA Unveil Revised Museum Design

Peter Zumthor and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art ( LACMA) have revealed a revised design for the museum's $650 million new home on Museum Row in Los Angeles.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "LACMA and Lincoln Center Reveal Divergent Plans" 05 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881050/lacma-and-lincoln-center-reveal-divergent-plans/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »