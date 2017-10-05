World
  7. JZL House / Bernardes Arquitetura

JZL House / Bernardes Arquitetura

  • 09:00 - 5 October, 2017
JZL House / Bernardes Arquitetura
JZL House / Bernardes Arquitetura, © Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

© Leonardo Finotti

  • Team

    Thiago Bernardes, Camila Tariki, Ana Claudia Figueiredo, Francisco Abreu, Fabiana Porto, Raquel Pereira Alves, Paula Quintas, Victor Campos, José Miguel Ferreira, Daniel Vannuchi, Ilana Daylac, Antonia Bernardes, Caroline Premoli, Fernanda Lopes

  • Landscape

    Isabel Duprat

  • Lighting Design

    Studio ILuz

  • Air Conditioning

    Argen

  • Automation

    Noise

  • Construction

    Stewart

  • MEP

    Eujan

  • Structure

    Abilitá
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

From the architect. The JZL House is located in a residential area of Leblon neighborhood, Rio de Janeiro. The program is distributed in three floors: basement, ground and upper floors, which house service, social and intimate sectors, respectively.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The upper deck is protected by vertical self-supporting cast glass louvers, which – together with the hanging gardens and windows – act as filters for the light and ensure privacy to the intimate sector. The modulation of the collective bedroom and playroom allows for their future subdivision, which will enable each one of the three children to have his own room. This volume is structured by two cores on the ground floor that house the kitchen on one side, and office, cellar and toilet on the other.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Section
Section
© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The living and dining rooms can be fully integrated with the outside deck. The intention was to create a large space where the boundaries between interior and exterior were diluted.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

The house is dislocated off the site’s back boundary in order to create a natural lighting shaft that reaches all floors.

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti
Products:

See more:

Cite: "JZL House / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Casa JZL / Bernardes Arquitetura] 05 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

