JZL House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Architects Bernardes Arquitetura

Location Brazil

Area 720.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Leonardo Finotti

Team Thiago Bernardes, Camila Tariki, Ana Claudia Figueiredo, Francisco Abreu, Fabiana Porto, Raquel Pereira Alves, Paula Quintas, Victor Campos, José Miguel Ferreira, Daniel Vannuchi, Ilana Daylac, Antonia Bernardes, Caroline Premoli, Fernanda Lopes

Landscape Isabel Duprat

Lighting Design Studio ILuz

Air Conditioning Argen

Automation Noise

Construction Stewart

MEP Eujan

Structure Abilitá

From the architect. The JZL House is located in a residential area of Leblon neighborhood, Rio de Janeiro. The program is distributed in three floors: basement, ground and upper floors, which house service, social and intimate sectors, respectively.

The upper deck is protected by vertical self-supporting cast glass louvers, which – together with the hanging gardens and windows – act as filters for the light and ensure privacy to the intimate sector. The modulation of the collective bedroom and playroom allows for their future subdivision, which will enable each one of the three children to have his own room. This volume is structured by two cores on the ground floor that house the kitchen on one side, and office, cellar and toilet on the other.

The living and dining rooms can be fully integrated with the outside deck. The intention was to create a large space where the boundaries between interior and exterior were diluted.

The house is dislocated off the site’s back boundary in order to create a natural lighting shaft that reaches all floors.