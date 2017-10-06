World
Nisser Micro Cabin / Feste Landscape / Architecture

  • 02:00 - 6 October, 2017
Nisser Micro Cabin / Feste Landscape / Architecture
Nisser Micro Cabin / Feste Landscape / Architecture, © David Fjågesund
© David Fjågesund

© Smarte Hytter AS © Smarte Hytter AS © David Fjågesund © Smarte Hytter AS + 16

© David Fjågesund
© David Fjågesund

From the architect. A local cabin developer contacted Feste Landscape / Architecture to design a floating micro cabin for their portfolio. Due to the local planning restrictions of the Nisser lake in Telemark, Norway, the prototype has been instead designed on stilts. However, the ultimate aim is to develop a floating version of the same cabin in the future.

© Smarte Hytter AS
© Smarte Hytter AS

From a sustainability point of view, the micro cabin offers an alternative to the emerging trend in the Norwegian holiday home market of luxury cabins with sprawling footprints. The design attempts to maximise the user’s experience of the lake and the surrounding landscape. The glazed façade between the kitchen/living room and the covered terrace creates a seamless link between the inside and outside.

© Smarte Hytter AS
© Smarte Hytter AS

Externally, the walls and roof of the cabin are clad in thermally treated pinewood, creating a precise and expressive design and at the same time blending in with its surroundings. Gutters and downpipes are integrated into the external walls allowing for clean facades from all angles.

© David Fjågesund
© David Fjågesund

The floorplan measures 26sqm with a small mezzanine loft for sleeping. In total, the cabin sleeps seven people. Access to electricity, water, and sewage is provided through a flexible pipe which enters from underneath the cabin. This system is also designed to function with a floating version of the cabin.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Smarte Hytter AS
© Smarte Hytter AS
Section
Section
Cite: "Nisser Micro Cabin / Feste Landscape / Architecture" 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881041/nisser-micro-cabin-feste-landscape-architecture/>

