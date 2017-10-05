Blinds Townhouse / Chon.a

+ 30

Architects Chon.a

Location Nha Trang, Vietnam

Lead Architect Nguyễn Công Toàn

Area 95.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Quang Trần

Partners Trần Kim Trọng, Phan Ngọc Danh

Form 5 x 15.5m – 3 floor More Specs Less Specs

“These photographs were taken when the project has been finished for 2 years. In the Vietnam 's context of extremely fast urbanization, two years is enough to clearly perceive the interactions of the project with people and the environment”. We -designers and client - who are young generation-have come to location together. This site is land have main façade face to the west in a new urban area. The opposite is the weedy land that was planted to be a small park in the future.

The story about the house for 3 generations, a house hold the memories about the father, a house for the mother of the filial son... Luckily when the client invited us to enjoy the coffee in a bright moonlight night. That night we talked, we dreamed about the house full of memories. And ideas were generated from our feelings… Architectural spaces were exploited by human interaction in a conversation between people with the landscape.

Architecture-Humanist dialogue and respect for nature: A small land fund that is given priority to build a green park. This park is space to connect residents, especially children and elders. Our project was considered like an organic object that was attached to the park, pretty sensitive to any form of the façade. The solution in here is organic integration into the landscape park. We created a soft sun shadow curtain what was inspirited from Vietnam traditional architecture. With modern materials are steel and wire mesh, a hidden architecture among nature inside urban from the visual sense. This material will create a layer of color rust on the surface gradually over time which the trees in the park enough height to make the project easily interact about color. This is conversation between architecture and landscape, we want to awaken the necessary respect to deal with the landscape.

Traditional factors -the interaction between people and spaces, the story exploited by light and dark. A 20 years old starfruit tree, the colored time wood furniture which was memory things from the old house of father. Three generations, youthfulness-maturation-calmness, that is three transition sense about life…With all those factors, space is divided in public – separation-transition. They are both coherent and relative, based on harmonically divide light zone, dark zone and transition zone.

The star-fruit is planted in a nice position where it can take sunlight, wind, dews easy. On beside that, the tree is space connect family member too, where connect nature into the house through leafs. The timeless wood furniture was arranged in the transitional spaces between the light and the dark, with tender reflection from the wood created a nostalgic atmosphere.

The light and shadow elements are also transmitted appropriately based on the visual perception of biology for each age group of family members. From outside to inside, between the spaces, light is always enough and the dark areas are light enough to feel comfortable. That is conformity for a tropical tube house in the South Central Coastal Vietnam.