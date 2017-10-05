World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Chon.a
  6. 2015
  7. Blinds Townhouse / Chon.a

Blinds Townhouse / Chon.a

  • 22:00 - 5 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Blinds Townhouse / Chon.a
Save this picture!
Blinds Townhouse / Chon.a , © Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

© Quang Trần © Quang Trần © Quang Trần © Quang Trần + 30

  • Architects

    Chon.a

  • Location

    Nha Trang, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyễn Công Toàn

  • Area

    95.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Quang Trần
Save this picture!
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

“These photographs were taken when the project has been finished for 2 years. In the Vietnam 's context of extremely fast urbanization, two years is enough to clearly perceive the interactions of the project with people and the environment”. We -designers and client - who are young generation-have come to location together. This site is land have main façade face to the west in a new urban area. The opposite is the weedy land that was planted to be a small park in the future.

Save this picture!
Elevation - Sketch
Elevation - Sketch

The story about the house for 3 generations, a house hold the memories about the father, a house for the mother of the filial son... Luckily when the client invited us to enjoy the coffee in a bright moonlight night. That night we talked, we dreamed about the house full of memories. And ideas were generated from our feelings… Architectural spaces were exploited by human interaction in a conversation between people with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

Architecture-Humanist dialogue and respect for nature: A small land fund that is given priority to build a green park. This park is space to connect residents, especially children and elders. Our project was considered like an organic object that was attached to the park, pretty sensitive to any form of the façade. The solution in here is organic integration into the landscape park. We created a soft sun shadow curtain what was inspirited from Vietnam traditional architecture. With modern materials are steel and wire mesh, a hidden architecture among nature inside urban from the visual sense. This material will create a layer of color rust on the surface gradually over time which the trees in the park enough height to make the project easily interact about color. This is conversation between architecture and landscape, we want to awaken the necessary respect to deal with the landscape.

Save this picture!
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

Traditional factors -the interaction between people and spaces, the story exploited by light and dark. A 20 years old starfruit tree, the colored time wood furniture which was memory things from the old house of father. Three generations, youthfulness-maturation-calmness, that is three transition sense about life…With all those factors, space is divided in public – separation-transition. They are both coherent and relative, based on harmonically divide light zone, dark zone and transition zone.

Save this picture!
Section - Sketch
Section - Sketch

The star-fruit is planted in a nice position where it can take sunlight, wind, dews easy. On beside that, the tree is space connect family member too, where connect nature into the house through leafs. The timeless wood furniture was arranged in the transitional spaces between the light and the dark, with tender reflection from the wood created a nostalgic atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần

The light and shadow elements are also transmitted appropriately based on the visual perception of biology for each age group of family members. From outside to inside, between the spaces, light is always enough and the dark areas are light enough to feel comfortable. That is conformity for a tropical tube house in the South Central Coastal Vietnam.

Save this picture!
© Quang Trần
© Quang Trần
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Renovation Vietnam
Cite: "Blinds Townhouse / Chon.a " 05 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881038/blinds-townhouse-cho/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »