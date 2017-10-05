Jaransanitwong Archery Club / Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

+ 35

Interior Designer Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated

Landscape Designer Archimontage Design Fields Sophisticated More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Charan Sanit Wong 82 is a narrow street where cars can hardly pass, so small as to be hardly noticeable from the main road. This is where an experiment on the perception of unusual space in urban environment takes place. Functions and activities that happen within that space would reflect its special qualities and character.

This archery club is a building of 650 square meters. The entire space is divided into two parts: the front of the building serves as a reception and an office, each of them located on different floors, while the back is an archery ground with shooting lines and targets. Except for the building structure, this archery club is composed of a number of different kinds of non-permanent materials such as cement fiberboard on straight and curved walls, crushed rocks on a target ground and wire mesh fence. Both the inside and the outside are covered by navy blue acrylic paint, contrasting with the semi-polished concrete floor.

The building appearance reflects an attempt to lessen friction, tension, force, and shock the energies that fly all over the archery ground. Rounded corners and twisted planes reduce sharp angles while creating fluidity of joining and expansion of building form. The striking color of the building is the most outstanding feature. It breaks a sense of enclosure of this highly safe archery ground by transforming its environment into a sense of celebration.