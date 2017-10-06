World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Zecc Architecten
  6. 2016
  7. Extension Pavilion / Richèl Lubbers Architecten + Zecc Architecten

Extension Pavilion / Richèl Lubbers Architecten + Zecc Architecten

  • 05:00 - 6 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Extension Pavilion / Richèl Lubbers Architecten + Zecc Architecten
Save this picture!
Extension Pavilion / Richèl Lubbers Architecten + Zecc Architecten, © Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

© Floriaan Willemse © Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra © Stijn Poelstra + 33

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra

From the architect. A design puzzle within the new rules of license-free construction: a space as an atelier, but also usable as a care- and house studio. It delivers a precise calculated sculptural shape with jumps and sloping roof sur-faces. Central element in the map is an ancient monastery wall, which was hidden between ancient barns. The cloister wall now runs pontifically across the pavilion, thus rendering the new indoor and outdoor spaces historic layered.

Save this picture!
© Floriaan Willemse
© Floriaan Willemse

Not only the new pavilion, but also the complete internal renovation of the house was part of the project. The main entrance of the house is been moved to the facade of the new pavilion. The old hallway and staircase situated in the old house has been lifted, which increased a more spacious kitchen. During our project our client made some principle decisions, investing in quality rather than quantity.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Floriaan Willemse
© Floriaan Willemse

Not necessarily a large kitchen, but rather a special stove with attention to a wood-fired oven. Residual heat from this oven is used for the heating of shower water or underfloor heating. A state-of-the-art boiler is thus fed from different heat sources: cv boiler, sun and residual heat from the oven. Roofs, walls and floors of the existing house were isolated and the house was further preserved by the addition of solar panels and solar collectors.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Poelstra
© Stijn Poelstra
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension The Netherlands
Cite: "Extension Pavilion / Richèl Lubbers Architecten + Zecc Architecten" 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881034/extension-pavilion-richel-lubbers-architecten-plus-zecc-architecten/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »