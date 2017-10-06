World
i

i

i

FUKOSHA Apartment Building / SUEP

  • 19:00 - 6 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
FUKOSHA Apartment Building / SUEP
Save this picture!
FUKOSHA Apartment Building / SUEP, Courtesy of SUEP
Courtesy of SUEP

Courtesy of SUEP Courtesy of SUEP Courtesy of SUEP Courtesy of SUEP + 19

  • Architects

    SUEP

  • Location

    Koto, Tokyo, Japan

  • Team

    Hirokazu Suemitsu, Yoko Suemitsu

  • Area

    577.35 m2

  • Project Year

    2017
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SUEP
Courtesy of SUEP

From the architect. This project is an apartment house in Tokyo, facing a canal. There are the owner rooms on 4th floor, and rental rooms and one small cafe below is from the ground floor to the 4th floor. It was required to be an environmentally symbiotic building that utilize the surrounding natural energy at the maximum.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SUEP
Courtesy of SUEP

Form made by Day-light:

This site have not good sunlight condition because, it is near the trunk road in Tokyo and the high rise buildings have been built along it in recent years. We studied the form to minimize solar radiation in summer and maximize it in winter, in the location that can get sunlight from only east and west side.

Save this picture!
Location
Location

Form made by Wind:

The prevailing wind is blowing on the site. We studied the form to take the south wind at the maximum in the summer and defending the north wind in the winter. Based on the analysis by CFD, we designed the organic plan that creates wind passage.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SUEP
Courtesy of SUEP

In order to optimize the two parameters of daylight and wind, we got the optimal solution from 2916 patterns by using computational algorithm. As a result, the windows direct the position that the sun would appear between the building. In addition, the elevation of the building was the form like twisted. Furnitures such as a bench and a desk are integrated with the windows headed towards the sun. We have realized a landscape that people can read or relax at sunny spots.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SUEP
Courtesy of SUEP
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Japan
Cite: "FUKOSHA Apartment Building / SUEP" 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/881032/fukosha-apartment-building-suep/>

