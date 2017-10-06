World
  Topsportschool Antwerp / Compagnie O Architects

Topsportschool Antwerp / Compagnie O Architects

  • 03:00 - 6 October, 2017
Topsportschool Antwerp / Compagnie O Architects
Topsportschool Antwerp / Compagnie O Architects, © Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

© Tim Van De Velde

  • Architects

    Compagnie O Architects

  • Location

    Edegemsesteenweg 100, 2610 Antwerpen, Belgium

  • Architects in Charge

    Joke Vermeulen, Francis Catteeuw

  • Area

    3120.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Tim Van De Velde

  • Study Stability

    Util Struktuurstudies CVBA

  • Study Techniques

    Abetec NV

  • Client

    AG Vespa

  • Contractor

    Democo NV
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

From the architect. The TSS, short for Topsportschool, is a meticulous spatial translation of a specific program. The daily timetable of the elite-students and coaches is rigorously scheduled. They move like targets, in Spartan efficiency, from one goal to the next. Circulation between school and training is short, straightforward, unambiguous. No time, neither space, to waste. The school facilitates these movements, seamlessly, swift and quick.

© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

The young athlete is focused and narcissistic. This self-centered view is enhanced by a more communicative look at the other. Challenge and comparison makes the athlete sweat. The TSS is permeated with unexpected inner views, reflective surfaces and voyeuristic spaces.

Section
Section

The building does not reveal its purpose, it merely exists on this awkward site, an abandoned military fortress, overgrown with greenery.  A sloped concrete base emerges from the soil, self-contained and obvious, slightly superior to its surroundings, revealing hardly anything at all.

© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

On top of this solid soil hovers a sharp-edged mirror glass surface, reflecting and deflecting the scenery into scattered views.

© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde

It seems like the base and the glasshouse are in a paradoxical confrontation at first. We rather consider it as an oxymoron, it brings together two seemingly incompatible languages within one building, creating a tension we consider interesting.

© Tim Van De Velde
© Tim Van De Velde
