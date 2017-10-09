Frank Lloyd Wright Upholds Egotist Reputation in Interview

Early on in my career I had to decide between honest arrogance and hypocritical humility. I chose honest arrogance and have seen no occasion to change.

Frank Lloyd Wright is the household name of architects in the United States, with stories of his ego as widespread as his prolific work. Watching Frank Lloyd Wright at 83 years old is not your typical history lesson. The interview aired on NBC Chicago in 1958 and captures Frank Lloyd Wright telling stories to Hugh Downs about his education, early career with Louis Sullivan, an inspiration for Taliesin and Taliesin West and his own innovations in architecture (let's just say this question didn't get a humble response).

Hugh Downs starts off “A Conversation with Frank Lloyd Wright” by stating, “What we would like to do Mr. Wright, is get a clear a picture if possible of the essence of your thinking about American architecture and American life." The dialogue that follows in the video covers a huge range of Wright’s portfolio and philosophy.

Wright shares with Downs his approach to organic architecture, which he defines as follows, “Organic means, in a philosophic sense, entity. Where the whole is to the part and the part is to the whole. Where the nature of the materials, the nature of the purpose, the nature of the entire performance becomes a necessity and out of that comes what significance you can give the building as a creative artist."

News via: Encyclopaedia Britannica Films, inc