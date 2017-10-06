Forest House / Chu Văn Đông

-
Architects
-
LocationSóc Sơn, Vietnam
-
Design TeamNguyễn Anh Tuấn, Vương Thùy Giang
-
Area12.0 m2
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
From the architect. The forest house is located in the northern mountain of Vietnam.
The purpose of this project is to create a simple temporary residential space, with low-cost and easy construction.
The forest house provides a temporary space for 2 people to experience the natural space.
It is hoped that the project will inspire temporary housing projects by its simple construction and low cost.