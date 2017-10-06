World
  Forest House / Chu Văn Đông

Forest House / Chu Văn Đông

  • 22:00 - 6 October, 2017
Forest House / Chu Văn Đông
Forest House / Chu Văn Đông, © Handyman
© Handyman

  • Architects

    Chu Văn Đông

  • Location

    Sóc Sơn, Vietnam

  • Design Team

    Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Vương Thùy Giang

  • Area

    12.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Handyman
© Handyman
© Handyman

From the architect. The forest house is located in the northern mountain of Vietnam.

The purpose of this project is to create a simple temporary residential space, with low-cost and easy construction.

© Handyman
© Handyman

The forest house provides a temporary space for 2 people to experience the natural space.

north section
north section

It is hoped that the project will inspire temporary housing projects by its simple construction and low cost.

© Handyman
© Handyman
