Forest House / Chu Văn Đông

Architects Chu Văn Đông

Location Sóc Sơn, Vietnam

Design Team Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Vương Thùy Giang

Area 12.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Photographs Handyman

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The forest house is located in the northern mountain of Vietnam.

The purpose of this project is to create a simple temporary residential space, with low-cost and easy construction.

The forest house provides a temporary space for 2 people to experience the natural space.

It is hoped that the project will inspire temporary housing projects by its simple construction and low cost.