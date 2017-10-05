House Cr / Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Save this picture! Facade. Image Courtesy of Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

+ 21

Architects Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Location Caldas da Rainha, Portugal

Design Team Luis Câmara Pestana

Area 120.0 m2

Project Year 2017

Structural Engineering Mário Pacheco

Water and Sanitation Mário Pacheco More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! Living Room. Image Courtesy of Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

From the architect. The project proposes the refurbishment of a house built in 1937. Located in the urban area of Caldas da Rainha, its origin is associated with the genesis of this whole urban area, which, at the beginning of the twentieth century, emerged in the west of the railway line that crosses the entire city.

Save this picture! Stairs. Image Courtesy of Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Time was crucial on this house’s layering history, as it endorsed certain acceleration on the advanced state of decay, not to mention the several nature effects or the constant remake and remodel changes imposed to the structure.

Save this picture! Stairs. Image Courtesy of Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

An interior courtyard was occupied. Along the years, this area has been used for all kind of purposes - from chicken coop to outbuilding - serving the different needs of those who lived there.

Save this picture! Main Facade. Image Courtesy of Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

Save this picture! Living Room. Image Courtesy of Gonçalo Duarte Pacheco

The project returns the house to its dwelling function. The courtyard, surrounded by a 4 meters high wall, with a interior garden, allows a rare sense of intimacy, recalling the city. The entry allowing a focused view of the patio, heading directly to the public part of the house