David Chipperfield to Transform 16th Century Building on Venice's Piazza San Marco

David Chipperfield has been selected to lead a multi-million dollar restoration of Venice’s Procuratie Vecchie, a monumental building located on one edge of the city’s most famous square, Piazza San Marco, reports the Telegraph.

The city’s longest building, stretching 500 feet along the square, Procuratie Vecchie will be transformed into a venue of art exhibitions and seminars, as well a the home of a philanthropic institution with the mission of supporting vulnerable groups of people such as refugees. Its completion will mark the first time in 500 years that the public will be able to access the building.

“This is a building with a monumental presence in a monumental square which the whole world loves,” said Chipperfield, who is renowned for his renovation work on projects such as Berlin’s Neues Museum. “It is part of the only big civic space in Venice. It’s got an amazingly theatrical presence.”

Read more about the project here.