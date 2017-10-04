World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Tom Mahieu Architect
  6. 2016
  7. RECO / Tom Mahieu Architect

RECO / Tom Mahieu Architect

  • 09:01 - 4 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
RECO / Tom Mahieu Architect
Save this picture!
RECO / Tom Mahieu Architect, © Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

© Yannick Milpas © Yannick Milpas © Yannick Milpas © Yannick Milpas + 29

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

From the architect. The Flemish Ardennes in Belgium is renowned for cobblestones, the international cycling race Tour of Flanders and its astonishing scenery. It is in this setting, that we were commissioned to design a sleek architectural home.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

The clients had one clear aim in mind: to bring the astonishing views inside the house with pure lines and open volumes. They requested a very modern construction with lots of white surfaces and black details. 

Save this picture!
Level 0
Level 0

2 crosswise positioned blocks and large glass areas were the starting point of the plans, with the aim to catch the most interesting views.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

The overhanging volume on the first floor creates a carport at the entrance and a terrace at the south side. The overhanging volume is also performing as a large sunscreens.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

The lower volume is almost entirely built in glass, offering a great view on the national park across the street, a nice view on the covered terrace on the south and on the garden in the back. The top volume is fully closed facing the street and fully glazed facing north, with views towards the river and city.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

The walls of the building are covered in isolated and finished with white plaster, in combination with grey polished concrete and black window frames. The ‘white with black accents’ theme continues in the interior with extreme attention to detail.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

The ground floor is an open space, flowing from living area into dining thru the 6 metre long elegant kitchen. All practical elements have been incorporated in the tailored block parallel to the kitchen isle. This block accommodates the entrance, staircases, toilet and many cupboards.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

Yet it was a challenging project mainly because of the gradient of the plot, ranging from 1.6 metres at the street level to 3 metres in the back garden.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

The entire building has a concrete basement, a necessity in the typical soil of the Flemish Ardennes.

Save this picture!
© Yannick Milpas
© Yannick Milpas

This house is a low-energy building, with its floor heating, solar installation, highly efficient glass, high-end ventilation system with heat recuperation, but most of all, it makes the most of the site and the superb views.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Belgium
Cite: "RECO / Tom Mahieu Architect" 04 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880968/reco-tom-mahieu-architect/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »