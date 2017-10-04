RECO / Tom Mahieu Architect

+ 29

From the architect. The Flemish Ardennes in Belgium is renowned for cobblestones, the international cycling race Tour of Flanders and its astonishing scenery. It is in this setting, that we were commissioned to design a sleek architectural home.

The clients had one clear aim in mind: to bring the astonishing views inside the house with pure lines and open volumes. They requested a very modern construction with lots of white surfaces and black details.

2 crosswise positioned blocks and large glass areas were the starting point of the plans, with the aim to catch the most interesting views.

The overhanging volume on the first floor creates a carport at the entrance and a terrace at the south side. The overhanging volume is also performing as a large sunscreens.

The lower volume is almost entirely built in glass, offering a great view on the national park across the street, a nice view on the covered terrace on the south and on the garden in the back. The top volume is fully closed facing the street and fully glazed facing north, with views towards the river and city.

The walls of the building are covered in isolated and finished with white plaster, in combination with grey polished concrete and black window frames. The ‘white with black accents’ theme continues in the interior with extreme attention to detail.

The ground floor is an open space, flowing from living area into dining thru the 6 metre long elegant kitchen. All practical elements have been incorporated in the tailored block parallel to the kitchen isle. This block accommodates the entrance, staircases, toilet and many cupboards.

Yet it was a challenging project mainly because of the gradient of the plot, ranging from 1.6 metres at the street level to 3 metres in the back garden.

The entire building has a concrete basement, a necessity in the typical soil of the Flemish Ardennes.

This house is a low-energy building, with its floor heating, solar installation, highly efficient glass, high-end ventilation system with heat recuperation, but most of all, it makes the most of the site and the superb views.