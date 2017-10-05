45m2 Home / Ashari Architects

+ 48

Architect Assistants Zahra Jafari, Afshin Ashari

Execution Sahar Gharaei, Mohammad Moazeni, Mohammad Darabi, Saeed Jamali, Ehsan Shabani

3d Modeling Amir Iranidoost Haghighi

Graphic Sara Zahmatkeshfard Shirazi

Wood Work Moein Nekooyi, Adib Eshragh

Structure and Metal Asghar Gerami, Ayoob Hashemi

Lighting and Electric Navid Farahbakhsh

Research Elnaz Amini

Text Translation Afshin Ashari More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The goal of this project was to transform an existing storage on the roof of a residential apartment to a livable place. Considering the fact that existing space was very limited, design team initial concept was to incorporate all the residential required spaces in such a small space. Unlike the typical process of dividing the space into various spaces, and each space for one specific activity, 45 sqm. home offers one single space which changes constantly based on different functions and activities.

The initial area of the project was 30 sqm in order to increase the space, we expanded the space toward the south edge of the building to achieve a 45 sqm. space and also a better exterior view. At the additional space, the roof was moved one meter above the main roof to gain more air circulation and also more space for the house furniture. Finally, the slope of the additional space roof was the response to indigenous climate (Sunlight & rain) and structure challenge. A three-piece all glass window of this suite is inspired by ancient house windows “Orosi”. By opening the window with a pulley and a steering wheel, there will be no boundaries between inside and outside in order to create an independent connection to outside.

Due to the 80-degree angle sunlight in the summertime at the south edge, a metal mesh covered with vines was embedded in the front of the window to prevent the discomfort of severe sunlight in summer and also not blocking the delicate sunlight in winter and finally increase the privacy and visual quality of the interior space.

Instead of devoting the entire space on the roof, we have established a semi-open space (roof terrace) as one the essential spaces of a residential place. This space has the possibility to merge to the main and interior spaces which can be used as a dining table, barbeque and smoking area.

Organizing the Interior Spaces

The interior was designed in a way that provides the possibility of the entire day and night activities. All of the service spaces such as cooking, fridge, washer dryer, closet and storage spaces were embedded in the perimeter surface of the suite, however, they all can be hidden with retractable doors in order to have the possibility of changing the space.

An island table with multiple purpose function was designed for dining, reading, working and other daily activities. In order to create a continuity between the floor and the perimeter walls and surfaces and a gradual connection of them, a two-level seating was created at their intersection. This place not only creates a sitting area but also can be used as a storage space. The bed inspired by “Abrak”, ancient swings in Shiraz, is utilized to create a dynamic movement to hide into the height difference of the newly added roof based on the need.