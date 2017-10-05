World
Building Dorrego 1711 / Dieguez Fridman

  • 11:00 - 5 October, 2017
Building Dorrego 1711 / Dieguez Fridman
Building Dorrego 1711 / Dieguez Fridman, Courtesy of Dieguez Fridman arquitectos
  • Architects

    Dieguez Fridman

  • Location

    Buenos Aires, Argentina

  • Author Architects

    Tristán Dieguez, Axel Fridman

  • Area

    1977.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Collaborators

    Pablo Roveran, Agustina Alaines, Josefina Molinelli

  • Structure Consultant

    Alberto Fainstein

  • Sanitary Installation Consultant

    Jorge Labonia y asociados

  • Electrical Installation

    ASELEC SA
Courtesy of Dieguez Fridman arquitectos
From the architect. The project explores the generation of intermediate spaces that mediate between the outdoor public space and the indoor private areas. Located on a small site in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, this project explores the potential of the differential between buildable area and buildable envelope in the city planning code.

Courtesy of Dieguez Fridman arquitectos
Voids generated in the façade generate outdoor terraces that mediate between the public street life and the private interiors. Interior voids work as double-height spaces that expand into the outdoor terraces. Units can be used for working and/or living as the neighborhood is attracting new inhabitants that mix with people working on the area’s audiovisual and design industries

Courtesy of Dieguez Fridman arquitectos
Floors Plans
Courtesy of Dieguez Fridman arquitectos
The smaller units in the front of the building are separated to generate the space that is occupied by the larger units. As a result, these larger units have a combination of single and double heights and an outdoor terrace as a continuation of the double-height sector. These units can be used as residences –with a bedroom in the single-height sector and a living/dining room in the double height- or as offices. Large and small units can also be combined to generate more complex apartments where living and work can coexist in multiple ways.

Courtesy of Dieguez Fridman arquitectos
