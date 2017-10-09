World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Pepe Gascón Arquitectura
  6. 2015
  7. Holiday House in Platja d'Aro / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura

Holiday House in Platja d'Aro / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura

  • 15:00 - 9 October, 2017
Holiday House in Platja d'Aro / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura
Holiday House in Platja d'Aro / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura, © Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

© Aitor Estévez © Aitor Estévez © Aitor Estévez © Aitor Estévez + 22

© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

From the architect. This holiday home, with a Mediterranean character, was built half a century ago using traditional Catalan construction methods. It has been refurbished and modernized internally to increase natural light. The kitchen and porch have been extended to create a courtyard to connect the interior living areas with the outdoor. This offers shade and the addition of a pool completes the integration of these areas.

© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

The project maintains several original features such as course renders on the exterior and parabolic arches. To respect the home´s heritage, handmade clay tiles have been fitted in the courtyard and on internal staircases. White has been used to preserve its Mediterranean ambiance.

© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez
Concrete

