Holiday House in Platja d'Aro / Pepe Gascón Arquitectura

From the architect. This holiday home, with a Mediterranean character, was built half a century ago using traditional Catalan construction methods. It has been refurbished and modernized internally to increase natural light. The kitchen and porch have been extended to create a courtyard to connect the interior living areas with the outdoor. This offers shade and the addition of a pool completes the integration of these areas.

The project maintains several original features such as course renders on the exterior and parabolic arches. To respect the home´s heritage, handmade clay tiles have been fitted in the courtyard and on internal staircases. White has been used to preserve its Mediterranean ambiance.