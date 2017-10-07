World
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Blackheath / Architectural Farm

  • 13:00 - 7 October, 2017
Blackheath / Architectural Farm
Blackheath / Architectural Farm, © Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

© Ste Murray

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray

From the architect. An internal reorganisation and two-storey extension to the rear of this semi-detached house responds to a brief to create a flexible light-filled family home. An adaptable interconnecting sequence of spaces are defined by a series of timber interventions wrapping around a central void.

Concept
Concept

These timber elements define the thresholds from neighbourhood to home, new to old, and house to garden. A timber entrance pod, a newly rotated stair and a den area connect to a generous family room with folding and sliding screens.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Section A-A'
Section A-A'

The void draws light into the heart of the house and promotes visual connections from the living space to an enlarged landing at first floor. The scale of the new-build is broken into horizontal and vertical elements, forming deep reveals which provide solar shading and a sense of enclosure. These openings are orientated towards views of mature trees and a church spire to the west.

© Ste Murray
© Ste Murray
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Ireland
Cite: "Blackheath / Architectural Farm" 07 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880948/blackheath-architectural-farm/>

