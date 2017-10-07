Blackheath / Architectural Farm

+ 20

From the architect. An internal reorganisation and two-storey extension to the rear of this semi-detached house responds to a brief to create a flexible light-filled family home. An adaptable interconnecting sequence of spaces are defined by a series of timber interventions wrapping around a central void.

These timber elements define the thresholds from neighbourhood to home, new to old, and house to garden. A timber entrance pod, a newly rotated stair and a den area connect to a generous family room with folding and sliding screens.

The void draws light into the heart of the house and promotes visual connections from the living space to an enlarged landing at first floor. The scale of the new-build is broken into horizontal and vertical elements, forming deep reveals which provide solar shading and a sense of enclosure. These openings are orientated towards views of mature trees and a church spire to the west.