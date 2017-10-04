Rhythm House / Delia Teschendorff Architecture

-
Architects
-
LocationMelbourne, Australia
-
Project Year2017
-
Photographs
-
Structural EngineerTim Gibney and Assoc. Engineers
-
BuilderKeon Constructions
-
Town Planning ConsultantPerry Town Planning
-
Acoustic EngineerMarshall Day Acoustic Engineers
-
Landscape DesignMcnuttndorff Landscapes
From the architect. Rhythm House is a renovation and extension to an existing Heritage 1920’s bungalow in West Brunswick. The owners approached me with a unique brief. A family of five and all accomplished musicians, they wanted a family home with the capacity to be a performance space and also a recording studio; a hybrid functioning home; a “Rhythm House”.
The Rhythm house is a home designed for a family of musicians. An existing Heritage timber bungalow is extended to provide new living areas, a specialised sound recording space and performance area that accommodates a grand piano. A dramatic contrast between the existing and proposed extension was important to the project.The structural expression of the new form is reminiscent of a well tuned instrument, like a deconstructed piano or double bass. The rhythm house adopts a new construction system of engineered LVL portal frames. These are expressed internally and externally and also provide a secondary function of providing the faceted internal surface ideal for an effective acoustic space.