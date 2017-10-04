World
  7. Rhythm House / Delia Teschendorff Architecture

Rhythm House / Delia Teschendorff Architecture

  • 17:00 - 4 October, 2017
Rhythm House / Delia Teschendorff Architecture
Rhythm House / Delia Teschendorff Architecture, © Dianna Snape
© Dianna Snape

© Dianna Snape © Dianna Snape © Dianna Snape © Dianna Snape + 8

  • Structural Engineer

    Tim Gibney and Assoc. Engineers

  • Builder

    Keon Constructions

  • Town Planning Consultant

    Perry Town Planning

  • Acoustic Engineer

    Marshall Day Acoustic Engineers

  • Landscape Design

    Mcnuttndorff Landscapes
    More Specs
© Dianna Snape
© Dianna Snape

From the architect. Rhythm House is a renovation and extension to an existing Heritage 1920’s bungalow in West Brunswick. The owners approached me with a unique brief. A family of five and all accomplished musicians, they wanted a family home with the capacity to be a performance space and also a recording studio; a hybrid functioning home; a “Rhythm House”.

© Dianna Snape
© Dianna Snape
Plans
Plans
© Dianna Snape
© Dianna Snape

The Rhythm house is a home designed for a family of musicians. An existing Heritage timber bungalow is extended to provide new living areas, a specialised sound recording space and performance area that accommodates a grand piano. A dramatic contrast between the existing and proposed extension was important to the project.The structural expression of the new form is reminiscent of a well tuned instrument, like a deconstructed piano or double bass. The rhythm house adopts a new construction system of engineered LVL portal frames. These are expressed internally and externally and also provide a secondary function of providing the faceted internal surface ideal for an effective acoustic space.

© Dianna Snape
© Dianna Snape
