  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Chapel
  4. Vietnam
  5. BHA
  6. 2016
  7. The Kham Mang Chaple / BHA

The Kham Mang Chaple / BHA

  • 20:00 - 4 October, 2017
The Kham Mang Chaple / BHA
The Kham Mang Chaple / BHA, © Hoang Le photographer
© Hoang Le photographer

© Hoang Le photographer

  • Architects

    BHA

  • Location

    Nguyễn Trường Tộ, Phước Vĩnh, Tp. Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

  • Lead Architect

    Nguyen Xuan Minh

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hoang Le photographer
© Hoang Le photographer
© Hoang Le photographer

From the architect. Kham Mang Chapel is the place where nearly 100 young schoolgirls of Hue Congregation of the Holy Cross Lovers pray everyday. The building is designed with a simple shape including a ramp that goes around a box shaped space. The nuns can walk slowly on that long ramp that leads to a stepping garden on the roof.

© Hoang Le photographer
© Hoang Le photographer

There is a Cross at the end of this journey as the expression of a difficult and patient training. The lean-to corridors with vertical percentile columns make a contrast to the solid shape of the main hall, provide a modern image but also harmonize with the 100 years old building standing by. On the South and East side, the solid timber doors system _which could be rotated around its center axiscombine with lighting slits on the West and North side create good ventilation as well as the quite atmosphere for the chaple.

© Hoang Le photographer
© Hoang Le photographer
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Hoang Le photographer
© Hoang Le photographer

Lighting in the building is also used as an important material of architecture. The orientation of the building is calculated carefully so as the slits of light make the changes of the interior. Simple shape, local materials and handwork construction help to decrease the cost of the building (100.000$)

© Hoang Le photographer
© Hoang Le photographer
Products:

Wood Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Chapel Vietnam
Cite: "The Kham Mang Chaple / BHA" 04 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880939/the-kham-mang-chaple-bha/>

