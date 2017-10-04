The Kham Mang Chapel / BHA

+ 26

Architects BHA

Location Nguyễn Trường Tộ, Phước Vĩnh, Tp. Huế, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

Lead Architect Nguyen Xuan Minh

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Hoang Le photographer

Manufacturers Loading...

Clients Hue Congregation of the Holy Cross Lovers More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Kham Mang Chapel is the place where nearly 100 young schoolgirls of Hue Congregation of the Holy Cross Lovers pray everyday. The building is designed with a simple shape including a ramp that goes around a box shaped space. The nuns can walk slowly on that long ramp that leads to a stepping garden on the roof.

There is a Cross at the end of this journey as the expression of a difficult and patient training. The lean-to corridors with vertical percentile columns make a contrast to the solid shape of the main hall, provide a modern image but also harmonize with the 100 years old building standing by. On the South and East side, the solid timber doors system _which could be rotated around its center axiscombine with lighting slits on the West and North side create good ventilation as well as the quite atmosphere for the chaple.

Lighting in the building is also used as an important material of architecture. The orientation of the building is calculated carefully so as the slits of light make the changes of the interior. Simple shape, local materials and handwork construction help to decrease the cost of the building (100.000$)