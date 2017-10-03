World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. New Renderings Revealed of Renzo Piano's Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles

New Renderings Revealed of Renzo Piano's Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
New Renderings Revealed of Renzo Piano's Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles
Save this picture!
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image

New renderings have been revealed of the Renzo Piano Building Workshop-designed Academy of Motion Pictures as the project races toward its 2019 completion date. Located along LA’s Miracle Mile, the museum is striving to become “the world’s premier institution dedicated to the art and science of movies.”

© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image © Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image © Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image © Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. + 19

Save this picture!
New Renderings Revealed of Renzo Piano's Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles, © Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S.
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S.
Save this picture!
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image

Partnering with Gensler, Piano’s design consists of the renovation of and addition to the Moderne-style May Company department store located at the corner of Fairfax and Wilshire. To be renamed the Saban Building, the six-story structure will contain more than 50,000 square feet of exhibition space, a high-tech education studio, a 288-seat theater, a museum store, a restaurant, cafe and a variety of public and event spaces. 

The project’s signature element, however, is the new giant glass sphere that will house the 1,000-seat David Geffen Theater, which will be capable of hosting a range of performances, screenings and premiers.

Save this picture!
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S.
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S.
Save this picture!
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/©A.M.P.A.S. Images from L'Autre Image
Save this picture!
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/ Images ©A.M.P.A.S.
© Renzo Piano Building Workshop/ Images ©A.M.P.A.S.

Surprisingly, the institution will be LA’s first museum dedicated to motion pictures. Three-quarters of the $388 million fundraising goal has now been reached, with completion anticipated for 2019.

See all the new images in the gallery below, and learn more about the project, here.

Renzo Piano Comments on the Difficulties of Designing LA's Motion Picture Academy

In discussion with Christopher Hawthorne of the , Renzo Piano has taken his comments of modesty - verging on "self-deprecation" - to a new level. In response to questions about the design of the proposed Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles he has said: "I don't think it will be that bad.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "New Renderings Revealed of Renzo Piano's Motion Picture Academy in Los Angeles" 03 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880924/new-renderings-revealed-of-renzo-pianos-motion-picture-academy-in-los-angeles/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »