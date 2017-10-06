World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. These Are Jan Gehl's Methods For Building Good Cities

These Are Jan Gehl's Methods For Building Good Cities

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
These Are Jan Gehl's Methods For Building Good Cities

We now know that first, we form the cities, but then the cities form us.

Meet 81-year-old Danish architect Jan Gehl who, for more than fifty years, has focused on improving the quality of urban life by helping people to “re-conquer the city.” Gehl has studied the relationship between life and form since the mid-1960s, when he started questioning the modernist approach of looking at the architectural model from above instead of from the inside. The architecture of that time was very often "an obsession with architecture for architecture’s sake," and took very little interest in the inhabitants.

This made Gehl realize that “there was a fantastic gap between what the social scientists were doing and what the architecture and planning professions were doing.” Instead of looking at architecture as a form—which made it more like a sculpture—one had to look at all the components:

Architecture is the interplay between form and life. And only if life and form interact in a successful way, this will be good architecture.

Jan Gehl's 5 Rules for Designing Great Cities

Danish architect Jan Gehl is a world renowned expert in all things related to urban design and public spaces. He obtained this expertise by publishing numerous books, and later, from his consulting firm Gehl Architects that he founded in Copenhagen, his hometown, to make cities for people.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Videos
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "These Are Jan Gehl's Methods For Building Good Cities" 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880923/jan-gehl-puts-forward-methods-toward-building-a-good-city/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »