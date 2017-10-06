Tomas Koolhaas On "REM" – A Film About Architecture, Celebrity, and Globalization

In this episode of GSAPP Conversations, Tomas Koolhaas—the director of the much anticipated documentary-biopic REM, a film about the eponymous founder of the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), Rem Koolhaas—discusses the movie at length. Among other topics, the conversation touches upon Koolhaas's specific tools and methods for filming architectural space, and the challenges of producing a film founded on a personal relationship.

Review: "REM" - A Retroactive, Redacted Study of the World's Greatest Living Architect In the canon of great Dutch architects sit a number of renowned practitioners, from Berlage to Van Berkel. Based on influence alone, Rem Koolhaas-the grandson of architect Dirk Roosenburg and son of author and thinker Anton Koolhaas-stands above all others and has, over the course of a career spanning four decades, sought to redefine the role of the architect from a regional autarch to a globally-active shaper of worlds - be they real or imagined.

