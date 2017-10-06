World
  3. Tomas Koolhaas On "REM" – A Film About Architecture, Celebrity, and Globalization

Tomas Koolhaas On "REM" – A Film About Architecture, Celebrity, and Globalization

Tomas Koolhaas On "REM" – A Film About Architecture, Celebrity, and Globalization
© GSAPP Conversations
© GSAPP Conversations

In this episode of GSAPP Conversations, Tomas Koolhaas—the director of the much anticipated documentary-biopic REMa film about the eponymous founder of the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), Rem Koolhaas—discusses the movie at length. Among other topics, the conversation touches upon Koolhaas's specific tools and methods for filming architectural space, and the challenges of producing a film founded on a personal relationship.

Review: "REM" - A Retroactive, Redacted Study of the World's Greatest Living Architect

In the canon of great Dutch architects sit a number of renowned practitioners, from Berlage to Van Berkel. Based on influence alone, Rem Koolhaas-the grandson of architect Dirk Roosenburg and son of author and thinker Anton Koolhaas-stands above all others and has, over the course of a career spanning four decades, sought to redefine the role of the architect from a regional autarch to a globally-active shaper of worlds - be they real or imagined.

GSAPP Conversations is a podcast series designed to offer a window onto the expanding field of contemporary architectural practice. Each episode pivots around discussions on current projects, research, and obsessions of a diverse group of invited guests at Columbia, from both emerging and well-established practices. Usually hosted by the Dean of the GSAPP, Amale Andraos, the conversations also feature the school’s influential faculty and alumni and give students the opportunity to engage architects on issues of concern to the next generation.

You can listen to every episode of GSAPP Conversationshere. This particular episode is available to listen to directly on Soundcloud and through the iTunes store and iOS Podcasts app, where you can also Subscribe. GSAPP Conversations is a podcast produced by Columbia GSAPP's Office of Communications and Events in collaboration with ArchDaily.

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Tomas Koolhaas On "REM" – A Film About Architecture, Celebrity, and Globalization" 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880918/tomas-koolhaas-discusses-the-reasoning-devices-and-reception-of-rem-gsapp-conversations/>

