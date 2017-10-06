World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. AWA Hotel in Puerto Varas / Arquigestion

AWA Hotel in Puerto Varas / Arquigestion

  • 15:00 - 6 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
AWA Hotel in Puerto Varas / Arquigestion
Save this picture!
AWA Hotel in Puerto Varas / Arquigestion, © C&S Fotografía
© C&S Fotografía

© C&S Fotografía © C&S Fotografía © C&S Fotografía © C&S Fotografía + 33

  • Architect

    Arquigestion

  • Location

    Km 9, 5 Camino A Ensenada (Ruta 225) Puerto Varas, Region De Los Lagos - Chile, Puerto Varas, X Región, Chile

  • Architect in Charge

    Mauricio Fuentes Penrroz, Anibal Almazán, Sergio Serrano, Michael Bauer, Verónica Sepúlveda, Concepción Artero

  • Area

    3000.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    C&S Fotografía
Save this picture!
© C&S Fotografía
© C&S Fotografía

From the architect. The project is located on the southern shore of Lake Llanquihue and sits at a 45º angle in relation to the beach. These articulate the volumes of rooms and interior spaces, generating visual tension towards the water and the Osorno Volcano. Likewise, the north-east and north-west orientation is favored in all its habitable spaces, achieving a sunning that optimizes its thermal conditioning, especially in spring, autumn and winter, considering the cold weather. The climate pool, which is glazed on both sides and ceiling, arises in direction to the lake in reinforced concrete, receiving solar radiation throughout the day.

Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The architectural style breaks with the typical local style, and is instead a contemporary, reinforced concrete structure reminiscent of the Brutalist style in some aspects, with large openings toward the outside to incorporate the landscape without competition, but in dialogue with nature and the breathtaking surroundings.

Save this picture!
© C&S Fotografía
© C&S Fotografía

Facing Route 225, the curtain wall with four-story metal structure over 14.00 m, which recreates the forest latticework, contains both the horizontal and vertical circulations of the building. This permeability gives space and its route a visual connection with the hills and slopes towards the south of the road, which are part of the integral project considering inverter and organic crops of artisanal exploitation that will supply the Hotel itself. On the same facade, and separated by a wall covered in cypress guaitecas, is the access cube, also of reinforced concrete, rotated in 45º from the same interior geometry, with superior perforations with depth to give more body to volume.

Save this picture!
© C&S Fotografía
© C&S Fotografía
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© C&S Fotografía
© C&S Fotografía

The ground floor includes the hall, reception, lobby, bar, living rooms, public restrooms, and three guest rooms. The 2nd and 3rd floors have the remaining guest rooms, for a total of 16, including 4 suites. The 4th level currently has a terrace with plans for a future extension of 6 rooms.

Save this picture!
© C&S Fotografía
© C&S Fotografía

The lower floors include more public areas. One level below the entrance (-1) is the dining room, public restroom, gym, swimming pool and spa. This level also connects to the Events Center, which also has a second access directly from the exterior. Two levels down (-2), the lake level, is used to store the boats, jet skis, kayaks, and implements for water sports, all of which can be moved directly to the hotel’s pier on the lake via a ramp. In addition to concrete, the materials used include cypress guaitecas wood for the stairs, exterior, and the spa, and other native woods for the walls and floors, while local slate and volcanic rock complement the architecture and interior design, filling its spaces with life, warmth, and aromas.

Save this picture!
© C&S Fotografía
© C&S Fotografía
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Chile
Cite: "AWA Hotel in Puerto Varas / Arquigestion" [Hotel AWA Puerto Varas / Arquigestion] 06 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880916/awa-hotel-in-puerto-varas-arquigestion/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »