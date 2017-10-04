World
  Resume Goals Alert: This LEGO Résumé Is the Whole Package

Resume Goals Alert: This LEGO Résumé Is the Whole Package

In a career market where young people are changing jobs more often than ever before, the Curriculum Vitae becomes a crucial way to differentiate yourself from the crowd. Andy MorrisLEGO Résumé does just that. 

A recent design graduate from the University of South Wales, Morris used his design skills and philosophy to develop a LEGO mini-figure and appropriate packaging to show potential employers exactly what it is that he does.

© @shotbygoldcut

Invited to “unwrap your newest employee,” employers would find a plastic wrapped miniature version of Morris himself, complete with laptop carry bag, scaled CV and sharply dressed in a flat cap, red jacket, and grey pants.

The back of the packet lists his contact information, website links, and explains his work experience and ethos. Formerly in the world of finance, Morris states that he has “never been happier” in his new creative life, working as an internationally exhibited artist and qualified interior designer.

With the aim of reflecting his practice of fun and innovative design, it is fair to say this résumé would attract the right kind of attention, even if it were just a smile to break up an otherwise laborious task. This full commitment to a personal design practice is a clever and quirky way for Morris to show off his skill set.

And, as he says, he also looks great as a plastic toy.

News via: Andy Morris.

