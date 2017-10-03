World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Andrés Argudo
  6. 2017
  7. The High Plain House / Andrés Argudo

The High Plain House / Andrés Argudo

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The High Plain House / Andrés Argudo
Save this picture!
The High Plain House / Andrés Argudo, © JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

© JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio © JAG Studio + 21

  • Architects

    Andrés Argudo

  • Location

    Ecuador

  • Area

    245.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photography

    JAG Studio
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

From the architect. The high plains? When we visit the place, the visual impact of the landscape is what’s going to make the strongest impression in the development of the project, a landscape of mountains, a lake and a secluded forrest of pines. We can add a house made of adobe in the middle of the place, already previously reconstructed for the rest of its owner; these are the two main aspects to take into account in the evolution of this venture.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

As we previously mentioned, and following the line of our client, one of the top priorities is to maintain the adobe base material with which the house was made, transforming it in a welcoming space for guests. And to this, we expect to integrate a resting place for families during the weekend.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

From this, we start out with the functional scheme of a household. From a new place of rest with three comfortable bedrooms we’d turn it into a cozy suite-type home that excels from the typical home, using the landscape at its best.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

How to generate an architectonic solution that mixes up together the old construction with a brand new modern structure, without having the adobe house lose its prime focus? This is where the idea of building the next step in a lower level comes from. Besides this, we consider the lot’s topographic, leaving its surface empty for it to turn into a terrace, this will become part of an old-fashioned social area that’s in no way going to diminish the landscape.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

To successfully achieve what’s planned, we are aiming at having the new construction as open as it can be, having the vast majority of the facade made of glass, taking full advantage of the landscape. Nevertheless, it was of the utmost importance to take into account that, because of the location of the project, camera glasses and floor with its own heating system to preserve the warmth on the inside of the house.

Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Stone Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Refurbishment Extension Ecuador
Cite: "The High Plain House / Andrés Argudo" [La Casa en el Páramo / Andrés Argudo] 03 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Santibañez, Danae) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880895/the-high-plain-house-andres-argudo/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »