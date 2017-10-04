World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Spain
  5. PMAM
  6. 2017
  7. BONANOVA Apartments / PMAM

BONANOVA Apartments / PMAM

  • 05:00 - 4 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
BONANOVA Apartments / PMAM
Save this picture!
BONANOVA Apartments / PMAM, © Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

© Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula © Adrià Goula + 13

  • Architects

    PMAM

  • Location

    Bonanova, 08017 Barcelona, Sant Cugat del Vallès, Spain

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2017

  • Photographs

    Adrià Goula

  • Carpentry

    Fusteria Guitart

  • Glasses

    J.A. Pamies Mayoral

  • Plywood

    Aprivila

  • Facilities

    J. Baena del Barrio

  • Mechanisms

    Simón 27 Play

  • Client

    Privado
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

From the architect. Interior refurbishment project of an old medical center –a nearby Hospital former external wing- located on a basement in a corner, facing a private inner court community garden. A flexible layout plan allows, with very few changes, to keep the existing commercial-office use or to establish two independent apartments of 100m2 each: Eventually, a façade circulation and a door –nowadays closed between two mirrors- can be simply reopened connecting the whole surface again.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The interior architecture is sustained on timeless and modesty values, with no hunger for novelty or protagonism but with a rather clear will for the endurance on time of the design, and subsequently of the investment put in the renovation. It aims to be capable of supporting any of the programs set by the property owners, whether it is finally housing or offices. Either way, responding to its physical situation, the layout plan has been set to maximize the interior light by keeping always a direct visual connection with the façade from all rooms.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

In this spirit, the sliding doors can be left wide open during the day, increasing the effective light façade surface without breaking any visual privacy between rooms. Mirrors placed on the interior sidewalls that connect to the façade, enlarge the visual perception of this circulation and reflect part of the exterior light. The lower pinewood shelves extend the already generous windowsill all along the main ribbon window. Besides providing warmth to the basement light and general atmosphere, this piece of built-in furniture also solves the irregularity in the lower wall under the sill that the existent apron hid. Another starting point is the mindset for reducing costs and building environmental impact:

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The original Silestone floor from the medical center is preserved and restored. So are the original wooden window frames, introducing double glazing to improve on security and thermal comfort. Kitchens and bathrooms have been renovated rather close to their original positions, also reducing on new installation costs far from the available evacuation drains and water or electricity supply systems. All construction materials have been carefully selected with priority for non-polluting and proximity produced materials, reducing as well the unnecessary transportation CO2 impact of imported materials and supporting the local building industry.

Save this picture!
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Spain
Cite: "BONANOVA Apartments / PMAM" 04 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880871/bonanova-apartments-pmam/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »