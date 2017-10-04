World
  7. Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects

Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects

  • 02:00 - 4 October, 2017
Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects
Residence in the Galilee / Golany Architects, © Amit Geron
© Amit Geron

  • Architects

    Golany Architects

  • Location

    Tiberias, Israel

  • Lead Architects

    Yaron Golany, Galit Golany

  • Lot Area

    500 sqm

  • Area

    200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
From the architect. The house overlooks the Sea of Galilee with a sweeping view of the Galilee from every room. The Generous openings facing the view at the south and east, require the provision of shading and filtering against the intense sun, which is provided by the wooden shutters. The shutters slide in adjustment to the position of the sun and privacy requirements.

Courtesy of Golany Architects
Ground Floor Plan
© Amit Geron
The shutter lattices, as typical of Mediterranean mashrabiya, block views inwards and maintain privacy, while allowing one to enjoy the scenery from the inside. The windows and doors behind the shutters are recessed to improve climate control, creating intermediate spaces of shaded outdoor areas. Even during the very hot days of summer, these measures keep the house cool and pleasant.

© Amit Geron
© Amit Geron
The design of the elevations is a contemporary interpretation of the romantic notion of balconies with a view. The vertical proportion of the openings provides continuity between the nearby view and the distant view adorned by the lake. Carefully positioned openings on the rear elevations also capture views of Mount Canaan and the old town of Safed.

© Amit Geron
It was a challenge to design the residence while maintaining visual continuity from the lot towards the horizon. The lot is only 500 sqm, so the residence is designed in two floors to have maximum outdoor area. Preserved mature olive and oak trees are an immediate continuum to the garden. Both the house and garden, are leveled for optimal far views, while they seem to continue unobstructed towards the surrounding landscape.

© Amit Geron
