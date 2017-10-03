World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. China
  5. Jiakun Architects
  6. 2015
  West Village - Basis Yard / Jiakun Architects

West Village - Basis Yard / Jiakun Architects

  • 20:00 - 3 October, 2017
West Village - Basis Yard / Jiakun Architects
West Village - Basis Yard / Jiakun Architects, © ArchExist
© ArchExist

© Chengdu Beisen Culture © ArchExist © ArchExist © ArchExist

© Chengdu Beisen Culture
© Chengdu Beisen Culture

From the architect. West Village is a maxi-courtyard that adopts an atypical design when compared to other commercial complexes in that its centrifugal layout encircles the entire block to maximize the inner area of sports and green like a park, echoing the form of a basin and encompassing a diverse public life. Smaller bamboo courtyards exist within bigger ones. They are open to the public and visitors are welcome to walk through freely.

© ArchExist
© ArchExist
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© ArchExist
© ArchExist
A-A Section
A-A Section
© ArchExist
© ArchExist

The spatial design carries on the ever-popular traditional leisure lifestyle under the shade of bamboo among locals in order to refresh their former collective memories. Its functional structure allows a miscellaneous forms of expression to utilize the customizable spaces at will, while the large scale of the courtyard harbors and displays a vernacular façade that encourages creativity of the vast public. An elevated runway tails along the silhouette of the courtyard all the way up to the rooftop and then back to the ground. This constant change of altitude activates a dynamic flow of energy within this architectural project and brings joggers and cyclists an unusual experience.

© ArchExist
© ArchExist
