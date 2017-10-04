World
i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  Jeanne Gang, Sebastián Irarrázaval Among 2018 RIBA International Fellows

Jeanne Gang, Sebastián Irarrázaval Among 2018 RIBA International Fellows

Jeanne Gang, Sebastián Irarrázaval Among 2018 RIBA International Fellows
Save this picture!
Jeanne Gang, Sebastián Irarrázaval Among 2018 RIBA International Fellows, Brick-Weave House / Studio Gang. Image © Hedrich Blessing
Brick-Weave House / Studio Gang. Image © Hedrich Blessing

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the list of 9 architects selected for their 2018 RIBA International Fellowships program, established to "reward the particular contributions non-UK architects have made to architecture." In addition, 14 individuals from diverse backgrounds have been named honorary fellows.

Read on after the break for the full Fellowship lists

Save this picture!
via RIBA
via RIBA

2018 RIBA International Fellowships

  • Farrokh Derakhshani - AGA KHAN Award for Architecture, Switzerland/Iran
  • Jeanne Gang -  Studio Gang, USA
  • Antonio Gonzalez-Capitel  - Antonio Capitel, Spain
  • Andreas Heller – Studio Andreas Heller Architects & Designers, Germany
  • Sebastian Irarrazaval Sebastian Irarrazaval Arquitectos, Chile
  • John Lin – Rural Urban Framework, Taiwan/China
  • Willem Jan Neutelings and Michiel Riedijk - Neutelings Riedijk Architects, Netherlands
  • Shane O'Toole - Architectural Critic, Ireland
  • José Maria Sanchez Garcia  - José Maria Sanchez Garcia, Spain

Save this picture!
Casa Oruga / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Sergio Pirrone
Casa Oruga / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Sergio Pirrone

2018 RIBA Honorary Fellowships

  • Maria Balshaw – Director of Tate Modern
  • Pablo Bronstein  –  Artist
  • Dinah Casson  – Designer
  • Evan Davis  – BBC Presenter
  • Ian Firth  – Structural and Civil Engineer
  • Hattie Hartman – Journalist
  • Catherine Ince - Senior Curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum
  • Wasfi Kani  - Grange Park Opera’s founder and chief executive
  • Dr Tia Kansara - Economist, consultant
  • Sadiq Khan – Mayor of London
  • Ruth Lande Shuman -  Industrial Designer
  • Robert Powell  - Former Creative Director of BEAM, Author and Poet
  • Tom Stuart-Smith - Landscape Design
  • Tamsie Thomson -  Director of the London Festival of Architecture

Save this picture!
Templo de Diana / José María Sánchez García. Image © Roland Halbe
Templo de Diana / José María Sánchez García. Image © Roland Halbe

Learn more about the Fellowship program, here.

Vía RIBA



News Architecture News
Cite: Valencia, Nicolás. "Jeanne Gang, Sebastián Irarrázaval Among 2018 RIBA International Fellows" 04 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Lynch, Patrick) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880861/jeanne-gang-sebastian-irarrazaval-among-2018-riba-international-fellows/>

