Jeanne Gang, Sebastián Irarrázaval Among 2018 RIBA International Fellows

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the list of 9 architects selected for their 2018 RIBA International Fellowships program, established to "reward the particular contributions non-UK architects have made to architecture." In addition, 14 individuals from diverse backgrounds have been named honorary fellows.

2018 RIBA International Fellowships

Farrokh Derakhshani - AGA KHAN Award for Architecture, Switzerland/Iran

- AGA KHAN Award for Architecture, Switzerland/Iran Jeanne Gang - Studio Gang, USA

- Studio Gang, USA Antonio Gonzalez-Capitel - Antonio Capitel, Spain

- Antonio Capitel, Spain Andreas Heller – Studio Andreas Heller Architects & Designers, Germany

Studio Andreas Heller Architects & Designers, Germany Sebastian Irarrazaval – Sebastian Irarrazaval Arquitectos, Chile

– Sebastian Irarrazaval Arquitectos, Chile John Lin – Rural Urban Framework, Taiwan/China

– Rural Urban Framework, Taiwan/China Willem Jan Neutelings and Michiel Riedijk - Neutelings Riedijk Architects, Netherlands

- Neutelings Riedijk Architects, Netherlands Shane O'Toole - Architectural Critic, Ireland

Architectural Critic, Ireland José Maria Sanchez Garcia - José Maria Sanchez Garcia, Spain

Save this picture! Casa Oruga / Sebastián Irarrázaval. Image © Sergio Pirrone

2018 RIBA Honorary Fellowships

Maria Balshaw – Director of Tate Modern

– Director of Tate Modern Pablo Bronstein – Artist

– Artist Dinah Casson – Designer

– Designer Evan Davis – BBC Presenter

– BBC Presenter Ian Firth – Structural and Civil Engineer

– Structural and Civil Engineer Hattie Hartman – Journalist

– Journalist Catherine Ince - Senior Curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum

- Senior Curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum Wasfi Kani - Grange Park Opera’s founder and chief executive

- Grange Park Opera’s founder and chief executive Dr Tia Kansara - Economist, consultant

- Economist, consultant Sadiq Khan – Mayor of London

Mayor of London Ruth Lande Shuman - Industrial Designer

- Industrial Designer Robert Powell - Former Creative Director of BEAM, Author and Poet

- Former Creative Director of BEAM, Author and Poet Tom Stuart-Smith - Landscape Design

- Landscape Design Tamsie Thomson - Director of the London Festival of Architecture

Save this picture! Templo de Diana / José María Sánchez García. Image © Roland Halbe

Learn more about the Fellowship program, here.

Vía RIBA