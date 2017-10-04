Jeanne Gang, Sebastián Irarrázaval Among 2018 RIBA International Fellows

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has revealed the list of 9 architects selected for their 2018 RIBA International Fellowships program, established to "reward the particular contributions non-UK architects have made to architecture." In addition, 14 individuals from diverse backgrounds have been named honorary fellows.
2018 RIBA International Fellowships
- Farrokh Derakhshani - AGA KHAN Award for Architecture, Switzerland/Iran
- Jeanne Gang - Studio Gang, USA
- Antonio Gonzalez-Capitel - Antonio Capitel, Spain
- Andreas Heller – Studio Andreas Heller Architects & Designers, Germany
- Sebastian Irarrazaval – Sebastian Irarrazaval Arquitectos, Chile
- John Lin – Rural Urban Framework, Taiwan/China
- Willem Jan Neutelings and Michiel Riedijk - Neutelings Riedijk Architects, Netherlands
- Shane O'Toole - Architectural Critic, Ireland
- José Maria Sanchez Garcia - José Maria Sanchez Garcia, Spain
2018 RIBA Honorary Fellowships
- Maria Balshaw – Director of Tate Modern
- Pablo Bronstein – Artist
- Dinah Casson – Designer
- Evan Davis – BBC Presenter
- Ian Firth – Structural and Civil Engineer
- Hattie Hartman – Journalist
- Catherine Ince - Senior Curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum
- Wasfi Kani - Grange Park Opera’s founder and chief executive
- Dr Tia Kansara - Economist, consultant
- Sadiq Khan – Mayor of London
- Ruth Lande Shuman - Industrial Designer
- Robert Powell - Former Creative Director of BEAM, Author and Poet
- Tom Stuart-Smith - Landscape Design
- Tamsie Thomson - Director of the London Festival of Architecture
Vía RIBA